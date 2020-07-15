Trump: RUN FOR YOUR LIVES, WHITE PEOPLE, RUN! AIYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
The thing pictured above -- seriously, he looks more off than usual, something is wrong with him -- did an interview Tuesday with CBS News's Catherine Herridge, the very Trump-friendly and very bad reporter who does those very Trump-friendly and bad interviews with Attorney General Bill Barr.
Surprise, he went full-on White Lives Matter, because that is his entire presidency and also his entire re-election strategy.
Herridge asked a normal question about Black people being killed by police, and President Grand Wizard couldn't even pretend to give a shit, because wHaT aBoUt wHiTe peOpLe?
“What a terrible question to ask” — Donald Trump reacts to George Floyd’s killing by suggesting to CBS that systemi… https://t.co/Syvev3g9Mq— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1594758450.0
TRUMP: And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people!
Like we said.
Trump is of course full of shit. While it may be true that more white people overall are killed by police, owing to how there are so many more fucking white people, Black people are far more likely to be killed by police. That's just a simple fact. Axios notes a 2018 study that found Black men are 3.5 more times more likely to be killed by police than white men. The Washington Post has been tracking police killings of citizens since 2015, and between then and now, the rate of police killings of Black people is 31 per million population. For whites, it's 13 per million.
But let's not even pretend Trump or his average supporter is able to read through and understand the numbers, or even cares to. It's all white rage and resentment, and it's rooted in the saddest, most chickenshit fears, the kind that makes white people tuck tail and run from the big city to get away from "crime" (and when they say that they mean Black people), but yet refuse to leave the city newspaper's comments section. (This writer lives in Memphis. If your town is anything like ours, you know exactly what we are talking about.)
That's Trump's entire play. He doesn't actually know how to run for president when he doesn't have the benefit of Russia waging war for him against a candidate who's being slammed down every day because she's a woman who's been subject to a 40-year campaign of lies, smears and hatred from the GOP. (Russia is surely waging war for him, but neither Trump nor Putin has Hillary Clinton as a foil this time. It's gotta be tough for them. Thoughts 'n' prayers.) He's got nothing besides trying to make sure the base comes out, and he has zero political abilities to attract the suburban women and Trump-leaning white women who voted for him in 2016.
Want more evidence? Trump also did an interview with TownHall editor moron lady Katie Pavlich on Tuesday, and CNN reporter Daniel Dale was monitoring it:
Trump defended the St. Louis couple that pulled guns on marchers, claiming with no basis: "They were going to be be… https://t.co/vJeVvsI9JI— Daniel Dale (@Daniel Dale)1594759029.0
AIYEEEEEEEE RUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIIIVES, WHITE PEOPLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE, THEY'RE GONNA BEAT YOU UPPPPPPPPPPP, THEY'RE GONNA BURN DOWN YOUR HOOOOOOOOOOOOOUSE, AIYEEEEEEEEEE SHIT YER PANTS AND DADDY CLIMB OFF THE COW YER FUCKIN' AND GET YER GUN, AIYEEEEEEEEEEEE!
Yes, there is video:
Exclusive: President Trump defends armed St. Louis couple against the mob www.youtube.com
The fact that the president of the United States actually believes this shit in his heart makes it even sadder/more terrifying.
We hear he pulled some real weird shit in the Rose Garden yesterday too, but that'll have to be another post.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, WE NEED YOUR LOVE GIFTS TO KEEP US GOING.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.