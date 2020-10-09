Drugged-Up Trump Ready To Do All The Rallies
Surely, we have all at some point been sick and then started to feel like we were feeling better. Better enough to go out, even! And we all know how that usually pans out.
With that said, Donald Trump says that he is totally fine and ready to go back out on the campaign trail, starting tomorrow night. He explained all of this in an interview with Sean Hannity last night, in between hacking coughs.
"I think I'm going to try doing a rally on Saturday night. If we have enough time to put it together. But we want to do a rally in Florida probably on Saturday night. Might come back and do one in Pennsylvania the following night."
And today, he's scheduled to do a "virtual rally" with Rush Limbaugh — by which he means that he is hosting Limbaugh's show. Tonight he is meant to go on Tucker Carlson and get a medical examination live on TV, which we are sure will not be just some bullshit propaganda meant to make him look strong like bull. Perhaps this will be the week they finally come out with a picture of him shirtless and riding a bear and yes, I do apologize for putting that mental image in your head.
During the interview, Hannity — surprisingly enough — briefly pressed him on whether or not he'd had a test to see if he still had COVID-19. Trump said he had not and that he was probably getting one today.
And his doctor seems to think that's just fine:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals can discontinue isolation 10 days after the onset of symptoms, which for Trump was Oct. 1, according to his doctors. [Dr. Sean] Conley said that meant Trump, who has been surrounded by minimal staffing as he works out of the White House residence and the Oval Office, could return to holding events on Saturday.
He added that Trump was showing no evidence of his illness progressing or adverse reactions to the aggressive course of therapy prescribed by his doctors.
Earlier this week, the president's doctors suggested they would work closely with military medical research facilities and other laboratories on "advanced diagnostic testing" to determine when the president was no longer contagious, but did not elaborate.
But according to Dr. Fauci, who seems to know a little bit about this virus, he would really need two tests, 24 hours apart, to be sure he is done with the infection. They're probably not going to bother with that — or, if they do, they certainly won't tell us about it.
Is Trump still infectious? Probably! Is he still sick? Probably that, too! Is he just feeling better because he is taking a steroid known to make people behave erratically but also feel like they could conquer the world? Could a return to the campaign trail be dangerous for him and those around him? Almost definitely. Should anyone who doesn't want to get coronavirus go anywhere near him or anyone who has been around him? Oh hell no.
Because the fact is, even if he's not infectious, we now know that COVID-19 is spreading in his circle and that they and he are still opposed to following public health guidelines, because of how they think following public health guidelines is for pussies. They lied about having had negative tests before the debate. Not just him, all of them lied. His family, his entourage, all of them. They've only belated agreed to contact tracing the superspreader Rose Garden party. We know that all of them are being extremely irresponsible.
And so, Biden should absolutely stick to his guns about not debating him in person.
But should Trump go out and start doing rallies even though technically doing so violates the public health guidelines that the government should be modeling? I say sure, why not? And if he keels over, that's his problem.
