Joe Biden Politicizes Pandemic, Calls For Mask Mandate EVEN THOUGH Trump Doesn't Want One!!!
After a briefing from public health experts yesterday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris called for a nationwide mandate for Americans to wear masks. If everyone wore a face covering when they're out in public for three months, we could get the novel coronavirus under control, you knuckleheads.
Here's the video, complete with scary capital letters about the horrors of basic public health. But if Fox is the only one on the You-Tubes with the full vid, what are we gonna do?
WEAR A MASK! Joe Biden DEMANDS Nationwide Mask MANDATE www.youtube.com
It's not a partisan issue, Biden said, it's just science:
Every single American should be wearing a mask when they're outside for the next three months, at a minimum. Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing. The estimates by the experts are it will save over 40,000 lives.
Biden said that wearing a mask was necessary to get kids back to school and to allow businesses to reopen safely, and he appealed to the crazy socialist idea that Americans have an obligation to do things for the public good. Masks are just like other public-spirited things Americans do, like giving blood or volunteering at food banks or charities. "It's not about your rights, it's about your responsibilities as an American," Biden said, and teabaggers all over America had fits because the right to infect others with a deadly virus is why America was founded.
Biden's call for everyone to wear masks for several months is in line with recommendations by many infectious disease specialists, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who in July said that if all Americans wore masks, the virus could be brought under control within four to eight weeks. Just gonna remind you now that Redfield is a Donald Trump appointee who's a member of the administration's coronavirus task force. Redfield said, in making the recommendation, that he was sad to see masks had become a political issue.
No real reason we mention that, except that Donald Trump led off his daily
campaign speech coronavirus briefing in the White House yesterday by excoriating Biden's call for a mask mandate as a shocking intrusion of politics into the very serious business of fighting the pandemic. Among other fun things, he called Biden "unscientific," because Trump is a complete boob.
Trump rejects Biden's call for national mask mandate, yet urges Americans to wear them youtu.be
"It's a shameful situation for anybody to try and score political points while we're working to save lives and defeat the pandemic," said Trump, no really, it was Trump who said that. The same man who has mocked masks as "politically correct," made fun of Biden for wearing a mask like a big wimp, and suggested that lots of Americans only wear them to signal they oppose his presidency.
Trump also said a lot of other stupid lies too! He claimed that Biden, who called on governors to mandate masks,
wants the president of the United States with the mere stroke of a pen to order over 300 million American citizens to wear a mask for a minimum of three straight months. He thinks it's good politics, I guess. No matter where they live and no matter their surroundings.
Haha, don't be silly! Biden knows Trump's an idiot who would never anger his loonypants followers by taking the very public health action his own CDC director recommended, and whose loonypants followers wouldn't care about masks if he himself hadn't made them a partisan issue in the first place. That's why he called for governors to do mask mandates — and as of right now, 34 states already mandate masks.
Fans of HOLLOW MORDANT LAUGHTER will also enjoy Trump's warning that a mask mandate would constitute terrifying overreach by a chief executive:
If the president has the unilateral power to order every single citizen to cover their face in nearly all instances, what other powers does he have?
Crom only knows! Such an out of control president might even think he could defy all laws and conventions that have constrained presidential actions. No telling what such a monster might do: turn official government functions like a briefing on the pandemic into a campaign speech, even.
Trump also claimed, falsely, that Biden favors "locking all-Americans in their basements for months on end," which is actually something that would only be needed if everyone refused to wear masks, and of wanting to "shut down our economy and close our schools and grind society to a halt," which is precisely opposite Biden's point that everyone wearing masks would allow schools and businesses to operate safely once the virus is controlled. What a crazy commie!
Just to burnish his own standing as a public health guy, Trump said he too thinks masks are probably a good idea, if that's your thing. Just look at the bold leadership here:
We have urged Americans to wear masks. We've been saying wear them when it's appropriate. Maybe they're great and maybe they're just good, maybe they're not so good. But frankly what do you have to lose? You have nothing to lose.
Now there's a guy with a good brain for science.
All in all, Biden's call for a national mask mandate was a pretty weird move for any candidate to make, given that roughly 80 percent of Americans have said they'd support such a policy in poll after poll after poll after poll. Or as wingnuts on Twitter exclaimed, supporting masks pretty much means Biden is history.
[Politico / CBS News / NYT / CNBC]
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations! Please help us keep this little mommyblog afloat, and for Crom's sake wear a mask, you.
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.