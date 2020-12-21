Trump So Over COVID-19, Ready To Ruin Country In New Ways
COVID-19 is reportedly killing one American every 33 seconds. The Washington Post recently put this in context like a Rod Serling introduction to a "Twilight Zone" episode:
Every time you listen to Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," about five people have died of the virus between the beginning and the end of the song.
This sobering fact has been submitted for Donald Trump's approval, but he's not interested. He's through with both love and the coronavirus.
"I think he's just done with covid," said one of Trump's closest advisers who, like many others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss internal deliberations and operations. "I think he put it on a timetable and he's done with covid. . . . It just exceeded the amount of time he gave it."
“Covid" is not one of the bazillion albums Prince recorded in the 1990s and got bored with after six months when he demanded his studio let him release a new one. This pandemic is the greatest single threat to face America since Trump was elected. Maybe Trump doesn't appreciate COVID-19 upstaging him, and like any average sociopath in the private sector, he's free to ignore the rising death tolls and concentrate instead on how the virus has personally inconvenienced him. However, he's still president for another 30 days.
He's even having martial law brainstorming meetings (which he denies, LOL) because he's so desperate to remain in the White House, where he'd presumably continue ignoring COVID-19. He can do that from Mar-a-Lago -- although they don't want him there, either.
Mar-a-Lago's neighbors have a message for Trump: We don't want you as our neighbor. In a formal letter to Palm Bea… https://t.co/4CJ7H25GeQ— Kyle Griffin (@Kyle Griffin)1608123601.0
In fairness, it appears Trump invested more time and energy into managing COVID-19 before giving up than he ever expended on Donald Trump Jr. However, it would take almost no effort to simply acknowledge that COVID-19 has been killing more than 3,000 people each day like a viral 9/11.
According to Mother Jones, Trump tweeted 729 times between November 3 and December 16. More than two-thirds were about his coup-coup attempts to overturn the presidential election he lost. Just four percent of his tweets were about the COVID-19 vaccine Trump's supporters think he whipped up in his mad scientist lab. He's had bupkis to say about dead and dying Americans, no expression of grief or remorse, because he's a monster incapable of either emotion, even if you prompted him by pressing down on his foot.
The director of the White House's security office, Crede Bailey, was hospitalized for three months after contracting COVID-19. His right foot and lower leg were amputated. A friend has launched a GoFundMe page to pay off Bailey's reportedly "staggering" medical bills. The president claims he's a billionaire. He has no tweets for Bailey or acknowledgements of his existence and suffering. Instead, he's continued to hold superspreader events at the White House, despite the infections raging among the staff.
Trump resents COVID-19 because he believes it cost him the presidency Biden stole when he won more votes. The pandemic also denied him (temporarily) all the fun he expected from his senior year. Suddenly everyone expected him to be "Mr. Responsible Grownup President." If this were a mediocre movie starring Hugh Grant or Adam Sandler, Trump would've stepped up and become a better president for the sake of the nation. That didn't happen, of course, and now he's lashing out.
There's no method to Trump's apparent madness. There's only madness in the increasingly bizarre methods Trump has taken to remain in power. "Never Trump" conservative Peter Wehner described in The Atlantic how Trump is unraveling before our very eyes.
Given Trump's psychological profile, it was inevitable that when he felt the walls of reality close in on him—in 2020, it was the pandemic, the cratering economy, and his election defeat—he would detach himself even further from reality. It was predictable that the president would assert even more bizarre conspiracy theories. That he would become more enraged and embittered, more desperate and despondent, more consumed by his grievances. That he would go against past supplicants, like Attorney General Bill Barr and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and become more aggressive toward his perceived enemies. That his wits would begin to turn, in the words of King Lear. That he would begin to lose his mind.
2020 was a tough year for everyone, but it was a really tough year for Trump, because he's the only who who actually exists in his world. The so-called president might want us to forget the 310,000 Americans who died on his watch, but we must never allow him that final act of cruelty.
[Washington Post / Mother Jones]
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad free and supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).