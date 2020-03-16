Trump Spends National Day Of Prayer Yelling At Enemies On Twitter
It's actually encouraging to see Donald Trump not doing anything coronavirus-related. The time the president spends on the toilet tweeting petty garbage is time he's not actively killing us. Trump kicked off his Sunday Funday of childish tweets with a reminder that it was a NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. He reportedly tuned into an online church service led by Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel in Gainesville, Georgia. Franklin is one of Trump's “informal" evangelical advisers, and “informal" probably means they just get together every so often for golf.
The benefit of an online service is that Trump could “watch" on one computer screen while ranting about his arch-nemesis, Hillary Clinton, on another.
Trump literally has nothing better to worry about right now other than Clinton's emails and Benghazi. They were both his tickets to the White House. He's already redeemed them and they're no longer valid for another trip to the Oval Office.
Franklin's service moved Trump so much he bore some false witness about the coronavirus and his likely presidential election opponent, Joe Biden.
The US was “set up for this," but Trump dismantled our pandemic response team. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown showed receipts from when he told Trump that was stupid. Trump wants to remind us that the 2009 swine flu was a “catastrophe," but most of us don't even remember it because we were seeing movies, eating in restaurants, and fucking people we'd met in bars. Trump also claims “Biden was in charge," but he was not. He was the vice president. Trump grossly implies President Biden's imaginary administration was responsible for “17,000 people lost." Unfortunately, Trump might end up wishing for so low a death toll come Election Day.
Trump moved past the coronavirus crisis to Chuck Schumer's gangland threats about Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
“They" -- presumably the Senate -- aren't going after Schumer because we are currently in the middle of an international public health crisis and economic apocalypse. There isn't time to wash Schumer's mouth out with soap or send him to bed without supper. The Senate needs to actually do something decent for a change and pass legislation to help Americans during this disaster of (mostly) Trump's making.
Trump is still president for at least another 10 months (!). He can't use his vast powers to protect the American people but he can shred the Constitution some more and hand out pardons to his buddies. Remember Michael Flynn? He was Trump's national security adviser for a hot minute and also a literal actual foreign agent on his own time. Trump is considering doing him a solid like a common mafia Don:
Trump hates the FBI so much you'd think he was Angela Davis or some other cool person. No, he just resents any law enforcement organization that doesn't do his bidding and “go easy" on his crooked friends. It is weird that the president regularly slimes the FBI -- and also weird that, as a result, liberals have to defend the house that J. Edgar Hoover built. It's just another example of how Trump has upset the balance of nature.
That was about it for Trump's NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. He didn't take a rest from his usual airing of petty grievances. He didn't even express gratitude after having reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus.
Perhaps Trump remaining as terrible as ever provides a glimmer of hope that life will eventually return to normal.
