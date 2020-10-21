Trump Storms Out Of ‘60 Minutes’ Interview Because ... Oh, Who Gives A Crap Anymore?
Tuesday, the president of the United States (yes, still) was supposed to sit down with Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" for an interview. It was another opportunity for Donald Trump to convince voters he's someone you'd trust alone in a room with a toaster and a fork. He's had more than a few such chances over the past month and he's bungled them all.
But according to CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, “there was some drama while President Trump was taping" the interview. Of course there was. There's always drama with the unstable rock star wannabe president. He abruptly ended the interview after 45 minutes, presumably because Stahl asked him interrogative questions. He didn't return for the scheduled “walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, where they were supposed to present a united front of awful.
After fleeing the interview, Trump tweeted out this strange six-second clip of Stahl in the White House. The accompanying text reads like the alternate caption provided for people who are visually impaired: “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me." He promises "much more to come."
Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. https://t.co/0plZG6a4fH— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1603224369.0
Wait, hold up, why is the president of the United States teasing a big scoop from his own interview? Stahl's gone topsy-turvy on Trump. She's upstaged him. Now, she's the exclusive story. She's the reason people want to tune in. Damn she's good.
Stahl was hospitalized with COVID-19 in May. Here's what she said after her recovery:
After two weeks at home in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia, and really scared, I went to the hospital. I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers. In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.
When she returned to “60 Minutes," she didn't wear a Wonder Woman costume under her clothes or brag about her superior recuperative powers. Instead, she described the hospital workers as a "valiant army in scrubs and masks."
Trump has repeatedly stated at rallies that because he's recovered from COVID-19, he's now immune. Medical experts don't necessarily agree with his declaration, but it's unclear why Trump would have an issue with Stahl not wearing a mask in the White House. That place is a free-range COVID farm.
A few hours later, Trump tweeted this follow-up.
Ooh, this is exciting. Will we also get to see Trump open Al Capone's vault?
An easy guess is that Stahl shredded Trump like she did Betsy DeVos, and he thinks his version of the interview will reveal that Stahl is out to get him. That list expands daily. He's a pathetic paranoid wreck.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were also interviewed this week for “60 Minutes." It occurred without incident because neither Biden nor Harris requires a team of psychological experts to figure out how they got so fucked in the head. They're normal. Americans miss normal.
Trump likes to boast about a recent Gallup poll where 56 percent of voters claim they are “better off now" than they were four years ago, toward the end of the Barack Obama administration, but Trump's personal approval rating in the same poll was just 44 percent. It must confuse Trump that a significant number of those voters still prefer Joe Biden. However, the simple fact is that he's exhausting.
Most people don't want live in a Lifetime “woman in jeopardy" movie marathon. It's just too much. They want a president who can get through a "60 Minutes" interview. They're done with tantrums and they're done with Trump.
