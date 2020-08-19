Trump Tried To Sell Three Million American Citizens, As One Does
Why wouldn't the Danes want to trade their giant Arctic island for a tropical paradise off the coast of Florida? Why wouldn't 56,000 Greenlanders want American passports?
As the rats flee the Trump ship and start squealing about what they've seen, all sorts of hair-raising details are coming out about what a rancid shitstain our president is. No matter how bad you think it is, it's guaranteed to be even worse than that.
Case in point, Miles Taylor, the former Homeland Security chief of staff who recently cut an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump and published a Washington Post op-ed describing Trump's brazen efforts to punish Democratic states by, say, cutting off federal aid during a wildfire, for instance.
Today, Taylor appeared on NBC to kibbitz with Hallie Jackson about his time in Trumpland.
"What is the most, in the conversations you were involved in, disturbing idea, or thought, or discussion that you heard from President Trump that is sort of resonating and sitting with you still today?" Jackson asked.
And Taylor was happy to oblige.
President Trump expressed “deep animus” ￼￼￼toward the Puerto Rican people, saying the island was dirty and the peop… https://t.co/6wjA3CQgei— David Begnaud (@David Begnaud)1597859502.0
There was a time when of course we were spending a lot of our day down in Puerto Rico after the hurricanes wreaked devastation down there, U.S. Virgin Islands, and other places. There was a trip that we made down there in August of 2018, and I remember before we went, the president said something. And your viewers are going to be somewhat familiar with this. The president has talked before about wanting to purchase Greenland. But one time before we went down he told us, not only did he want to purchase Greenland, he actually said he wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico. Could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland? Because, in his words, Puerto Rico was 'dirty' and the people were poor. These were Americans, Hallie. We don't talk about our fellow Americans that way. And the fact that the president of the United States wanted to take a U.S. territory of Americans and swap it for a foreign country is beyond galling. But this was a recurring thing. This was the president. This was the man who sits behind the Resolute Desk.
Can we "sell" three million American citizens to Denmark? Is there some kind of prohibition on selling people? Like maybe somewhere in the 13th Amendment? It's so confusing!
Golly, was the president joking, wondered Jackson? He was not.
"The president expressed deep animus towards the Puerto Rican people behind the scenes," Taylor continued.
In fact, he's expressed animus toward them in front of the scenes, too. While she was still paddling around the flooded streets trying to rescue her constituents, Trump relentlessly attacked San Juan Mayor Carmen Julín Cruz and called her a "nasty woman." In the wake of Hurricane Maria's devastation, with widespread power outages and 2,975 Puerto Ricans dead, the White House blocked $10 billion in rescue funds at Trump's personal insistence.
And, not for nothing, but after his staff was sent out to scream FAKE NEWS about reports that he was trying to buy Greenland, he tweeted out confirmation of the story himself in a snotty rebuke to Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for turning him down flat.
....The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark b… https://t.co/kG39jlNg1P— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1566345113.0
But speaking of A FUCKING JOKE, check out the Commander in Tweet doing his very best Mariah Carey "I Don't Know Her."
Many thousands of people work for our government. With that said, a former DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE named Miles Taylor,… https://t.co/iI55Vkw3ro— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1597753845.0
Yeah, yeah, asshole. We've all seen the photos.
[NBC]
