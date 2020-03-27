Trump Won’t Say MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Name Because He’s A Sexist Sack Of S**t
Donald Trump received a long-distance tongue bath from Sean Hannity Thursday night, during which he expressed his contempt for all the governors who keep wanting him to do stuff, like it's his job to care about Americans. He went off on them like they were spoiled college kids asking their parents for more money.
TRUMP: When you talk about ventilators, that's like buying a car! It's an expensive, very intricate piece of equipment ... heavily computerized and good ones are very, very expensive. And Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo and others, they say, “We want 30,000 of them." 30,000! Think about this. You go to a hospital. They have one in a hospital.
That was before the coronavirus, you stupid fucking moron! This virus is turning people's lungs into jelly. Hospitals need more ventilators or patients will die. New York hospitals have already resorted to sharing ventilators.
TRUMP: Now, all of sudden, everyone's asking for these vast numbers ... But remember, we're really the second line of attack. The first line of attack is supposed to be the hospitals and local government and the states. We have people like Gov. [Jay] Inslee, he should be doing more. He shouldn't be relying on the federal government. Gov. Inslee, that's the state of Washington. He was a failed presidential candidate. He's always complaining.
And your governor of Michigan! She's not stepping up. I don't know if she knows what's going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn't get it done, and we send her a lot.
He couldn't even bother to say her name. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced herself to the so-called president on Twitter. Dig the “wave" emoji.
Trump claimed that he “loves" the people of Michigan, but their problem is the “new governor." He doesn't know or won't say her name, but she's a “young" governor, a “woman" governor, a liquid governor. He told Hannity, “You know who I'm talking about," and Hannity said nothing, as if he was stumped as well. No one said anything about having to learn the names of women who run states.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer virtual town hall recap www.youtube.com
So, Trump's an appalling, putrid piece of shit. There are 2,856 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan with a death toll of 60. Trump boasted to Hannity about all the jobs he's supposedly given the state, but people are dying and he couldn't care less. Whitmer has asked the president for help and has only received dismissive, misogynistic attacks. He called Whitmer a “failed governor" on March 17. That was 10 days ago and Whitmer's requests for assistance remain the same. Meanwhile, the confirmed cases have grown exponentially.
The media, which can't resist both sides-ing, has described the exchanges as “trading shots," but Whitmer isn't playing the dozens with Trump. This isn't a game for her. Trump can't manage a crisis and can only shift the blame. Elected officials with souls don't care about who's at fault. They just want to save lives.
Most eerily, Trump said he “doesn't like to see the complaints" right after he mentioned that Whitmer had asked for a disaster declaration. “We'll have to make a decision about that," he said in a way that should comfort no one.
Michigan helped put Donald Trump in the White House, but now the president is sitting on his hands as the coronavirus ravages the state. Trump is a mob boss, not a president, and considers using his powers to aid Americans during a natural disaster a "favor" he bestows only to those who "respect" him. The irony is that Whitmer would probably kiss his grotesque hand if it would save lives. She's an actual public servant and far more fit to lead this nation than the thing squatting in the Oval Office.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. Please click the clickie, if you are able!
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He's on the board of the Portland Playhouse theater and writes for the immersive theater Cafe Nordo in Seattle. Tickets are on sale now for his latest Nordo collaboration, "Curiouser and Curiouser," an adaptation of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass." It promises to feel like an actual evening with SER (for good or for ill).