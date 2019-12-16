Trumpers Remember Armenian Genocide With Solemn Screams, Fisticuffs At Adam Schiff Event
A group of Donald Trump supporters violently disrupted an event focused on victims of the Armenian genocide Saturday, holding up signs reading "Don't Impeach," trying to shout down Rep. Adam Schiff, then getting into scuffles with others at the event. But they had to, because Schiff is trying to overthrow the government and make Mike Pence president.
Here's some video; Schiff barely gets started before Trumpers scattered strategically in the audience start shouting "LIAR!" and then things generally go nuts.
Things got crazy at Adam Schiff's town hall meeting tonight! youtu.be
Mediaite adds,
One man with a shaved head repeatedly shouted "You will be going to jail for treason!" and was called a "fucking asshole" as he was being escorted out.
Another protester said that Schiff will "hang" as she was escorted out of the event.
Why are Democrats so insistent on encouraging violence?
The LA Times reports,
The event at the Glendale Central Library was meant for an Armenian organization to thank U.S. government officials for their support of resolutions recognizing the Armenian genocide. Schiff is a co-sponsor of a resolution.
As Schiff began speaking, a man and two women held up signs reading, "Don't Impeach." When they were asked to take down the signs, they refused.
After the shouting started, some in the audience tried to get the Trumpers to settle down, and the putsching and shoving began in earnest:
The audience members who were yelling at Schiff removed their jackets, revealing shirts supporting Trump.
After about 15 minutes, the scuffles settled down, and the event continued.
There were three Glendale police officers at the event who helped deal with the situation, according to the Police Department. No injuries were reported, police said.
Do you see anything about arrests there? Because we sure don't.
The event was held by the "Armenian National Committee of America — Western Region" to thank Schiff and the House of Representatives for the recent House resolution condemning the 1915-1925 genocide of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire, in which over a million Armenians died. Schiff's district has a large Armenian-American population, and he he has tried several times in the past to move a resolution condemning the murders. Until this year, Congress had refused to support an official statement, because members feared angering Turkey. That opposition largely disappeared in the wake of Turkey's recent invasion of northern Syria for the sake of a little light ethnic cleansing against the Kurds.
Which made Saturday's town hall a natural place for Trump supporters to start some fights over impeachment. Schiff has issued a statement thanking the Armenian community for holding the event and noting,
Unfortunately, some came to the event with the intent to disrupt, but the Armenian community has had to overcome far greater challenges along the road to recognition than to be deterred by a few angry voices[.]
Organizers of the event said the protesters had "disrespected the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide" for the sake of political arguments that had nothing to do with the event, and said the disruption was especially "egregious" because descendants of genocide survivors were right there, waiting to thank Congress for doing the right thing.
Shame on them for trying to silence the Trumpers' sacred free speech rights.
This is just the latest outbreak of shitty behavior by Trump supporters; at a December 10 rally, Trump himself expressed disappointment that security personnel had been too "PC" because they hadn't roughed up a protester, as his supporters howled for blood. The video's worth seeing, if you want a little preview of what the next year is going to look like.
You know, it's almost as if TrumpWorld is just itching for some good old violence, which of course will be entirely the fault of those mean Democrats for illegally using the constitutional impeachment process against the greatest president ever. Nobody wants impeachment -- apart from the 54 percent of voters favoring impeachment in a Fox News poll released yesterday -- which is why all these spontaneous demonstrations of disgust are happening. Maybe the New York Times will find some undecided voters to weigh in on whether violence against Democrats is justified. David Brooks will no doubt give Antifa and Ilhan Omar a stern warning about this.
It's going to be a long damn 11 months, isn't it?
