GOP Rep. Jody Hice Just The Guy To Keep Georgia Elections Safe From Democratic Voters

Donald Trump is still fuming over losing Georgia. He blames Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for not helping him “find" enough votes to steal the election, and Georgia prosecutors are currently investigating just how hella illegal his perfect phone calls were. He may be in serious trouble, but he clearly thinks he can take Raffensperger down with him.
That's probably why the one-term loser has endorsed Rep. Jody Hice in next year's GOP primary for secretary of state. Hice is terrible and has demonstrated little respect for the Constitution. No wonder the former guy digs him.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports:
Hice was among Raffensperger's sharpest critics in Congress and introduced an objection to Georgia's electoral college votes with several U.S. House colleagues hours after the pro-Trump Jan. 6 insurrection failed to thwart the process. His effort to block Georgia's votes didn't proceed when then-U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler refused to endorse the futile challenge.
We stress that Hice, like his fellow GOP sedition caucus member Marjorie Taylor Greene, believed his own election on the same ballot as Joe Biden was perfectly legitimate. This had nothing to do with supposed “voter fraud." It was an anti-democratic coup.
When Hice announced his run Monday, he smeared Raffensperger with more lies.
"Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country," Hice said in a statement. "What Brad Raffensperger did was create cracks in the integrity of our elections, which I wholeheartedly believe individuals took advantage of in 2020."
This is all part of the twice-impeached thug's Big Lie. Stacey Abrams called Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp "two of the most egregious vote suppressors" based on their records as secretary of state. Despite metaphorically wearing cement boots, Democratic voters turned out in force against the one-term loser. Biden still won after multiple recounts, but the MAGA crowd turned on Raffensperger because he wouldn't go so far as to commit outright election fraud.
Hice vowed that if elected he'll "instill confidence in our election process by upholding the Georgia Constitution, enforcing meaningful reform and aggressively pursuing those who commit voter fraud." The upholding the state constitution bit is laughable, because Kemp's in the doghouse because he wouldn't interfere in the election on President Klan Robe's behalf.
The previous White House occupant is the one who blatantly tried to steal an election, but Hice blows the Jim Crow bullhorn when he declares that he'll “aggressively" pursue anyone who commits voter fraud, which MAGA defines as voting for a Democrat.
Hice blasted Raffensperger some more:
"Every Georgian, in fact every American, has the right to be outraged by the actions and, simultaneously, the inaction of our Secretary of State."
What's the alleged “inaction," congressman? Is it refusing the so-called president's request to “find 11,780 votes"? Hice also grossly suggests Raffensperger is somehow scandal-prone when we only know his name because the one-term loser wouldn't accept a clear defeat.
"If elected, my top priority will be ensuring every Georgian's legally cast ballot is counted in future elections."
Pretty sure what he's saying is he'll work with Republicans to make it as difficult as possible for Black people to cast legal ballots.
Hice should've been expelled from Congress along with the other GOP seditionists. Just hours before the January 6 Capitol attack, he declared on Instagram that “This is our 1776 moment." He possessed enough shame to quickly delete the post but was shameless enough to defend its sentiment.
"The 1776 post was our way of highlighting the electoral objection — we removed the post when we realized it could be misconstrued as supporting those acting violently yesterday and storming the Capitol," [Hice spokesperson Sarah Selip] told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Both of which Rep. Hice strongly condemns."
This is such cowardly bullshit.
The Republican rep of Georgia’s 10th congressional district, Jody Hice, called this “our 1776 moment.” Unreal. https://t.co/9EfXRX7Mfj— Charles Bethea (@Charles Bethea)1609967788.0
The American Revolution was a bloody war, and the revolutionaries were only patriots after they won. When you invoke 1776 in this specific context, you are casting the US government as a tyrannical force that brave red hats must overthrow. Rep. Lauren Boebert also irresponsibly tweeted “This is 1776." It was a consistent theme among the sedition caucus. The actual 1776 would've proven anticlimactic if the colonists simply raised their objections during a mostly ceremonial process and remained under British rule forever. This is not what these Republicans were selling to the MAGA mob, and they should own the senseless violence they inspired.
Again, Hice should have been expelled from Congress. Instead, he's now running to oversee elections in a key swing state. It's horrifying to imagine what will happen if he wins. It won't matter how many new voter suppression laws Republicans pass. If Democrats still organize and beat Republican candidates, we can't trust that Hice won't overturn the results. He's clearly presenting himself as someone who'll do whatever it takes to preserve the only true democracy, which is one where Republicans win elections.
