Tucker Carlson Getting Cancel Cultured By Fellow MAGA Dopes
Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson had been having a real swell week. He got a big promotion and will now be Fox's news side assignment editor — yes, really! So far that has meant that every one of their supposed serious news shows is now just clips from his show, Laura Ingraham's show, and Sean Hannity's show. This was clearly done in response to Trump supporters threatening to abandon the network for saying that Joe Biden had won the election after Joe Biden won the election. On Tuesday, Carlson announced:
Before we get to the next segment, a quick note about this show. Over the weekend we got a lot of calls asking if we're leaving Fox News. Ironically, at that very moment we were working on a project to expand the amount of reporting and analysis we do in this hour across other parts of the company. This show's not going anywhere. It's getting bigger. The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less, and were grateful for that. We'll have specifics soon. But as always, thank you for your trust in us, we will do our best to be worthy of it.
This is just a little bit hilarious in light of the fact that FOX has been adamant that, much like a $15 tarot card reading, Tucker Carlson's show is for entertainment purposes only. They in fact just won a lawsuit by claiming that "no reasonable person" would believe a word out of his wee little mouth.
But into each life some rain must fall and some of it has now fallen on poor Tucker Carlson. For last night, on his show, he stepped out of line, and now he will pay.
What did he do? Well, he criticized Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for saying things were true without providing any evidence of them being true and telling his show to leave her alone when they asked for some.
Tucker has seen enough (of Sidney Powell anyway) https://t.co/XDcBfmZtkd— Alex Thompson (@Alex Thompson)1605836853.0
While being very clear that he didn't not believe that Sidney Powell was telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth about how all of the swing states used Hugo Chavez's handcrafted vote-stealing voting machines to steal the election for Joe Biden by switching Trump votes to Biden votes, and also being clear that he believes conspiracy theories more than real news, which is why his show reports on UFO sightings [UFO SIGHTINGS LIBEL — editrix], he was concerned that Powell would not give him any evidence of her claims.
For more than a week, Powell has been all over conservative media with the following story: This election was stolen by a collection of international leftists who manipulated vote tabulating software in order to flip millions of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
The other day on television, Powell said of Trump that "When the fraud is finally uncovered, I think we'll find he had at least 80 million votes." In other words, rigged software stole about 7 million votes in this election.
Tucker then explained that his show texted her on Sunday night, because "what Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history." Not because they didn't believe her, but because they were excited to see the evidence.
We invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would have given her the whole hour. We would have her the entire week, actually, and listened quietly the whole time at rapt attention. That's a big story! But she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.
He then said that he checked with others on the Trump campaign who said she never gave them any evidence either.
Carlson then explained that while he agreed with Powell that electronic voting is dangerous, "She never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one."
MAGA Twitter responded by downing a handle of Jäger and doing a group karaoke scream-sing-along of Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats."
When the left was pushing the Russia Collusion hoax, I don't remember Tucker asking them to see all the evidence be… https://t.co/JC7D80oGq5— Diamond and Silk® (@Diamond and Silk®)1605876683.0
Because NO ONE pokes holes in evidence in a courtroom.
If you ask me @SidneyPowell1 is one smart cookie 🍪 The last time someone gave @TuckerCarlson evidence it got LOST in the mail...— Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸)1605873798.0
Why in the hell would @SidneyPowell1 go on Tucker’s show with her evidence? Evidence is for a courtroom..... not a talk show.— Juanita Broaddrick (@Juanita Broaddrick)1605883116.0
How many million has Tucker made off Trump Supporters before slapping us all across the face last night?— Brigitte Gabriel (@Brigitte Gabriel)1605871004.0
Fox News is Fake News. They've been going way left for a LONG TIME and President Donald Trump was the only man wil… https://t.co/jqtCMwIYFI— Brigitte Gabriel (@Brigitte Gabriel)1605877573.0
Myriad other, less prominent accounts, announced that they were done with Fox and Tucker forever, and would be taking their business to OAN and Newsmax. If they were liberals, they would be yelling at themselves for cancel culturing Tucker Carlson and murdering his right to free speech.
This morning, Powell stopped by Maria Bartiromo's show to say that she wasn't angry about being asked to provide evidence, she was angry that Carlson was very "insulting, demanding and rude."
"No, I didn't get angry with the request to provide evidence," the former federal prosecutor said Friday morning during an interview with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.
"In fact, I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation, and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics and the statistical evidence far better than I can. I'm not really a numbers person," she added.
"But he was very insulting, demanding, and rude, and I told him not to contact me again, in those terms," Powell concluded.
Aw. So much trouble in paradise.
I have often wondered what would happen if Tucker and Trump, the two infallible deities of MAGAland, were to turn on one another. For a while I thought that Carlson would be the only person Trumpists might listen to were he to criticize their God Emperor. I have now realized that it is not about loyalty to either of them, in particular, but rather about which one is pushing the most batshit nonsense. They aren't necessarily on the side of one person or even any particular ideology, they are simply forever on the side of "whatever makes the least amount of sense."
