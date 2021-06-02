Tucker Carlson Thinks Vax Passport Is 'Medical Jim Crow' Against White Republican Men
Tucker Carlson, who has filled his viewers' heads with more lies about COVID-19 and the vaccines and also more nightly racist talking points than perhaps any other media figure in America, would like to talk about "Medical Jim Crow." He means COVID vaccines, obviously, because of course he does.
While the GOP works its ass off to create an actual new Jim Crow-style system to keep Black and brown people from accessing the vote, Tucker is co-opting that language and telling his pig-ignorant viewers that THEY are the REAL victims of the NEW Jim Crow, which is not being able to go certain places if you can't prove you're vaccinated. For public health reasons. With a vaccine that's safe and free and available to all.
"Medical Jim Crow." Ayup.
TUCKER: If you're a middle-aged American — some of us are ...
Among Tucker's viewers, middle-aged Americans are known as "kids these days."
TUCKER: ... you can probably still dimly remember back to what things used to be like in this country, say 13 or 14 months ago. Way back then, before the revolution ...
The revolution.
TUCKER: ... pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did.
Does Tucker personally agree that was the worst thing?
TUCKER: Forcing certain categories of citizens into separate, lesser accommodations, barring them from public places, treating them like lepers or untouchables, that was completely immoral and wrong. We were told that a lot and most of us strongly agreed it was wrong.
Again, the vaccine is free and it's available and it's safe. Barring an actual medical reason to not get one — and there are exceptions and allowances for that! — nobody is forcing somebody to be an idiot. In fact, they're encouraged not to!
Notice how he keeps saying "we were told" that segregation is bad. To be fair, that might be debatable among Tucker and his viewers.
TUCKER: So, imagine our confusion today looking out across the country. The very same people, literally, the very same who, just the other day, told us that segregation was immoral, are now enforcing segregation. Should we be surprised? Probably not, but we still are. Just this morning, the New York Times informed us that, unless you can prove you've taken the injection that the Democratic Party demands you take ...
THEY said segregation was bad. And now THEY want to force everybody to take the "Democratic Party injection." Double standards!
TUCKER: ... you are no longer permitted in bars, comedy clubs, even some dance competitions in the state of New York.
Dance competitions, you say?
Not dance competitions!
TUCKER: You're too dirty to appear in public. You're not welcome near normal people.
No Tucker, as we recall, you said that was "Gypsies."
TUCKER:Want to watch the NBA playoffs in person? You had better be vaccinated to do that. Otherwise, the New York Knicks will bar you from Madison Square Garden. You can still go see a baseball game if you want to, but be warned you will be sitting in your own roped off section, marinating in your shame with the other disobedient bad people.
Want to stop marinating in your shame at the baseball game? GO GET A FUCKING SHOT.
TUCKER: Medical Jim Crow has come to America.
Jesus Christ.
TUCKER: If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones.
Except most water fountains have been closed the past year because they are dangerous potential spreaders of the coronavirus the free and available and nondiscriminatory vaccine protects people from. Which is the point, and why this has zero to do with historical Jim Crow laws and why Tucker's entire comparison is bullshit. He probably understands this — do you think Mr. Milquetoast up there in his mansion really hasn't gotten vaccinated? He still won't say, but if he's like most of Fox News, he's quietly done so — but it doesn't work with the narrative he spreads every night to mediocre white racists about how they're the real victims.
As The Wrap explains, one thing Tucker is very upset about is the new Excelsior pass in New York, where you can scan a code on your phone to prove you've gotten your shots. A vaccine passport, basically. Over a million people in New York have it on their phones at this point.
Here, have a long clip of Tucker explaining how vaccine passports are not about science or protecting people from getting sick and dying, but rather to separate people into "good and evil" categories and "who is a decent person and who by contrast deserves to be punished for sin." For real.
Tucker Carlson about vaccine passports - This is about finding out who dissents https://t.co/VrGvtccXrb— Wittgenstein (@Wittgenstein)1622609981.0
At the end of that clip, Tucker shared how unfair he thinks it is that people are only being segregated if they are likely to spread coronavirus, noting that it's "hardly the only illness" that is "transmissible and [...] can be dangerous," asking "Why can't they do the same thing to people with HIV or tuberculosis or hepatitis C?"
Gonna guess the emotional place from whence that question sprang is the same place that made Tucker brag about beating up a gay guy in the bathroom and made him say he was a member of the "Dan White Society" in his yearbook. We could be wrong.
Finally, Tucker really zeroed in on the "white Republican men are the real victims here" angle, playing a CNN clip discussing how at this point, vaccine hesitancy
is most prevalent among Republicans and white evangelicals. You know, the types of people who turn on Tucker at night and wish he was their real son. More quotes from The Wrap:
"White Republican men are dangerous, and they can sit at the back of the bus. In fact, they can walk. They shouldn't even be allowed in public buildings," Tucker raged. "That's a story you keep hearing, you just heard it in very clear terms. No group in America is more likely to turn down the vaccine than White Republican men."
Jesus, he's so mad. He continued, by lying and claiming Joe Biden said white Republican men were more dangerous than ISIS, when what Biden said was that white supremacist terrorism is more dangerous than ISIS. We guess those are the same thing in Tucker's head.
Tucker Carlson falsely claims Joe Biden called white Republican men "more dangerous than ISIS" Biden actually said… https://t.co/Xx7KilERIj— nikki mccann ramírez (@nikki mccann ramírez)1622592722.0
In that clip, Tucker also refers to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki as Biden's "grumpy little flak." He's so charming.
This is what your racist uncle watches at night.
