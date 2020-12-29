Uh Oh, The Wall Street Journal Hates Trump Now Too!
It appears the message has gone out across all the Rupert Murdoch-owned media organs, at least the ones that print their crap on pages. Donald Trump is finished, and he's fucking the Republican Party sideways in its quest to win the runoffs in Georgia and thus retain control of the Senate for Moscow Mitch McConnell.
This morning, we told you about the editorial in the New York Post, which endorsed Trump and has been nothing but sweet to him during his presidency. That editorial was mean, and called Trump's favorite friends Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn "a crazy person" and "tantamount to treason," respectively.
Now let's look at the version printed in the Wall Street Journal AKA the Very Serious Newspaper owned by Murdoch. Its message to Trump is ... well, I'll be! It's GTFO, just like they said in the Post. Of course, their headline is more Very Serious, about "Trump Gives Schumer an Assist," and the editorial whines about how Trump has messed EVERYTHING up for poor Mitch McConnell with his demand for $2,000 stimulus payments to Americans, which of course Democrats have used to their advantage like the hilarious political gift it is from President Arty McDeals.
"Never mind that the $2,000 would go to tens of millions of Americans who have kept their jobs and maintained their incomes during the pandemic," the Wall Street Journal complains, about those ungrateful Americans who don't even "need" $2,000 in the middle of a pandemic, because of how they've managed to keep it together, some of them barely. Many of them will even waste it on things that aren't oil drilling bids!
But if you read on to the last two paragraphs, that's where the editorial, from The Editorial Board, gets more fun. It's also where they directly blame Trump for losing those two Georgia Senate seats, if that indeed happens:
By all accounts Mr. Trump is angry about his election defeat, and he is lashing out at anyone who won't indulge his hopeless campaign to overturn it. This includes Senate Republicans, who need to win in Georgia to retain their majority and block Mr. Biden's ability to indulge the Democratic left.
Mr. Trump's narcissism isn't news. But if Republicans lose the two Georgia seats and their majority, Republicans across the country should know to thank Mr. Trump for their 2021 tax increase.
In other words, and in another language from how the New York Post put it, they're saying GTFO.
Because just like Donald Trump's loyalty to people is transactional and only in play if he's getting something out of it, for Very Serious Republicans like the Wall Street Journal editorial board, there are things more important than Donald Trump, and many of them involve fucking poor people. Trump's fascist coup wasn't a big deal as long as it wasn't endangering Mitch McConnell's ability to screw poor people and appoint 24-year-old thumbsucking wingnuts to lifetime appointments on the judiciary. Well, Joe Biden won the election, so the judge thing is on hold for now. But if Mitch McConnell doesn't control the Senate, then some rich Republicans might have to pay two or three percent more in marginal tax rates!
And that, my fellow Americans, would be the TRUE tragedy.
When the New York Post wrote its editorial this weekend, it was full of tongue-bathing about Trump's "legacy" and whatnot. Because Rupert Murdoch knows his various audiences, the Wall Street Journal is going right for the greed angle. And who's fucking it all up for them?
Donald John Motherfuckin' Loser Trump.
Can't wait to see how Fox News really turns on Trump in the next few days. Should be hi-larious to watch.
