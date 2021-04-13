Why Even Vaccine If You Can’t Immediately French Kiss Everyone At Live Sporting Event?
Federal health agencies have recommended a “pause" in usage of the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Six recipients in the US developed the rare disorder two weeks after vaccination.
All six recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48. One woman died and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition.
Nearly seven million people in the United States have received Johnson & Johnson shots so far, and roughly nine million more doses have been shipped out to the states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claim the pause is from an “abundance of caution." It's certainly concerning but it appears like appropriate precautions are taking place to ensure public safety. Even if a causal relationship is determined, the adverse effects seem rare. Nate Silver, who does math for a living, estimated it as “one blood clot death in 7,000,000 doses so far."
Silver argued against a pause based on those odds, which are significantly less than getting struck by lightning but still greater than someone producing my screenplay. It's true that this could complicate the overall vaccine rollout, especially during a period where cases are surging. We're also contending with so-called “vaccine hesitancy" among a not insignificant portion of the population, and misinterpreting statistics to make bad risk calculations is right up MAGA's alley. These are often the same people who couldn't understand why COVID-19 was more lethal than the seasonal flu. Even Mitch McConnell has filmed impromptu PSAs urging big, strong Republican men to stop being whiny babies and get their shots.
The inexplicably employed Tomi Lahren was probably crowing about the Johnson & Johnson recall after she showed her ass last night about vaccines. During a Fox Nation segment, Lahren decried “forced vaccinations," which is what an entitled white woman would consider any minor inconvenience she might experience because she refused the COVID-19 vaccine. Conservatives used to say that the law is just because rich and poor people alike are forbidden from sleeping under bridges. Now, they believe the law is unjust if they can't go on a cruise without proof of vaccination.
Lahren said people don't trust the "COVID arm jab" because the government lied to us for the past year. She is defiantly oblivious to who was actually president for most of that time. She also did this whole deal when she claimed the former White House squatter is responsible for the vaccine but she's also mad that liberals are pushing the very vaccine her lord and master created with his bare hands. Choose a lane. You want to take credit for the cake I made after you left behind a half-empty bag of flour, but now you won't even eat the fucking thing.
Anyway, here's some more of her crap, and no, I'm not embedding that shit and giving her clicks.
LAHREN: Not one Democrat or Democrat-celebrated health or science official has said the vaccines will end the mask requirements.
You know what? I personally will not get the vaccine and I personally will not be forced to get it. If you want to get it, by all means, please do.
If you want to wear one, two or five masks while driving or walking alone, by all means, please do.
But how dare the government or anyone else tell me how to live my life or mandate I take a shot to live and work in what I thought was this free country.
That's a no from me, dog.
Wait ... Lahren was born in 1992, but she's signing off with Randy Jackson's tired catch phrase from “American Idol"? I might as well start ending my posts with “Where's the beef?"
Getting back to her rant, the government isn't forcing her dumb ass to do anything. It's actually Republican politicians who've attempted to mandate how private businesses operate. Lahren's an idiot, so it's no surprise when she says stupid things. However, even credible journalist Olivia Nuzzi asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki yesterday if the Biden administration was responsible for vaccine hesitancy because its messaging might seem “pessimistic" to stupid people?
Great questions from @OliviaNuzzi to Jen Psaki about why are administration officials still wearing masks despite h… https://t.co/ZP54XyhtBS— Curtis Houck (@Curtis Houck)1618246996.0
Psaki said, “Let me make sure I understand your question," which means "You done fucked up, girl." The administration's messaging is no more pessimistic than telling a small child they can't complete 12 grades of school in just two weeks. That was the movie Billy Madison. In real life, serious efforts take time and occasional sacrifice, like wearing a simple facial covering for a few more months until the nation has reached herd immunity and COVID-19 cases are no longer surging.
But seriously, where's the beef?
