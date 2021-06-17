Watch President Joe Biden Sign Juneteenth Holiday Into Law!
Man, President Biden has been back in America fewer than 24 hours, and he's decided he needs to sign the Juneteenth bill NOW. Maybe because Juneteenth is Saturday!
As a result of Biden signing the bill today, most federal employees will be off tomorrow, because that's how that works, when a national holiday falls on the weekend like Juneteenth does this year.
Watch the event here, where he'll sign the bill and both he and Vice President Harris will speak. History being made!
