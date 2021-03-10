house debate house debate covid bill house debate covid bill live marjorie taylor greene video youtube house covid bill debate live

Watch The House Debate Biden's Huge COVID Relief Bill Before They SEND YOUR DAMN MONEY

Congress
Evan Hurst
March 10, 2021 10:30 AM

Today is the day the House plans to vote on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, easily the biggest and most progressive piece of legislation Congress has been just about to pass in ONE THOUSAND YEARS. Once the vote happens, it'll go to President Biden, and you'll GET YOUR DAMN MONEY.

It promises to be real dumb, because Marjorie Taylor Greene is there, and so are all these other Republicans.

Watch with Wonkette, because we are livestreaming ERRTHANG these days!



