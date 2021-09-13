We Are All For Joe Biden ‘Scolding’ Vaccine Resisters Holding America Hostage
President Joe Biden is fed up with willingly unvaccinated people dragging out this nightmare pandemic. When announcing his new tyranny mandates, Biden stopped being polite and started getting real:
My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We've made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient.
The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot.
We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.
This is all true. The nation's hospital infrastructure is at the point of collapse, and medical personnel have been pushed to the brink. The death toll among predominantly unvaccinated Americans amounts to a 9/11 every couple days. It's time for an intervention, not a pep talk.
We expected Republicans to get huffy and argue in bad faith, but our friends in the media have also accused Biden of picking on vaccine resisters like some kind of bully who cares about public health. Here's what CNN's Jake Tapper said Friday:
"I don't think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there, and they're not jus… https://t.co/prBfQMQXzR— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1631285016.0
TAPPER: I don't think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there, and they're not just on the right. Robert Kennedy Jr. is one of the most notorious ones ... [Biden's] scolding the people that are being lied to as opposed to the liars.
Look, I feel sorry for suckers who buy bridges in Brooklyn and trade their perfectly fine cows for magic beans, but the willingly unvaccinated are ruining our lives. It's hard to muster up much sympathy for people screwing us over because they listened to some Facebook conspiracy theorist. Someone recently shared with me her “concerns" about vaccine mandates and vaccines themselves, and they were all easily debunked by multiple reputable sources. No one is forcing people to believe lies and misinformation. They're listening to Robert Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson, and random dullards online instead of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because they want their crackpot beliefs reinforced. They're actively seeking out and consuming a diet of lies.
Last summer, when there was rioting and looting in cities, no one suggested that Biden shouldn't “scold" angry, frustrated people who burned a CVS. The media insisted that Biden do more than just denounce the violence. He needed to make sure voters didn't view him "as a weak man controlled by the party's left." Curiously, the media aren't making similar demands of Republicans, who are clearly controlled by the vaccine resisters in the party's right. Republican politicians are encouraging people not to comply with Biden's vaccine mandates, even if it costs them their jobs and eventually their lives.
I'll repeat myself: What an asshole. https://t.co/J2ebmB6i7v— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols)1631335669.0
Vaccine resisters are causing more damage to the country's public and economic health than any rioting or looting that occurred last year. The willingly unvaccinated are rioting by any reasonable definition of the word, especially now that Republicans are co-opting the language of resistance ("don't comply") regarding legal vaccine and mask mandates.
The white people tut-tutting the unrest in Ferguson, Baltimore, Minneapolis, and Kenosha often experienced little negative impact from those events. Meanwhile, the willingly unvaccinated have drastically impacted our lives in a negative way. People fear leaving their houses again or safely sending their kids to school, and not because of violent unrest on American streets. This is the result of a highly contagious disease for which there is a free and safe vaccine.
Saturday was September 11, so it's worth remembering that most terrorists were lied to at some point and their "economic anxiety" manipulated by bad actors. No one pities suicide bombers, even as they are the first victims of their own misguided actions.
