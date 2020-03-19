We Get Coronavirus Emails!
Act One: The Email
My name is Emily and I represent Calworth Glenford LLC.
We have rolled out a Corona Virus offer that you might be interested in running with. It should kill it. We had to quickly get this going because it is SO hot.
Our sales have never been higher than they are now. And this Virus Protocol offer is a reason why.
It's a men's only health offer and the CPA is $35. Our market is men 40+, usually political conservatives who buy health and supplement products and also respond well to financial, political, dating (targeted towards senior men), survival and golf-related offers. We have several "info" and "supplement" products of our own that you can promote and make money with. Never wait for payment -- we pay you on Monday every week, via direct deposit or PayPal, for the sales made including over the weekend!
Are you interested to see if we can make money together? Looking forward to your response!
Warmly,
Emily Roberts
Calworth Glenford LLC
Act Two: Go to Jail
The end.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.