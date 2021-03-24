cecilia rouse council of economic advisers heather boushey jen psaki joe biden joe biden tripping video white house press briefing white house press briefing today youtube

Wednesday White House Press Briefing! You Watch!

White House
Evan Hurst
March 24, 2021 12:20 PM

Tell us, White House website, is today's White House Press Briefing about Joe Biden tripping three times and thus betraying Jesus?

12:30 PM ET: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse, and Member of the Council of Economic Advisers Heather Boushey

So not about the tripping. Missed opportunity, we think.


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!

If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc