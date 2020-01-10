Well This Is Certainly One Reason To Not Marry A Nazi
Allegedly, on December 12 of last year, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, white supremacist Augustus Sol Invictus put a gun to his wife's head in front of their children and forced her to come with him to Jacksonville, Florida. While it's unclear exactly how long she was held there, she managed to escape while Invictus was in Ocala and return to South Carolina to be with her children at some point before December 22, when she called the police to report him.
As first reported by independent journalist Nick Martin, Invictus -- an attorney, Holocaust denier, former Senate candidate, current presidential candidate, and self-proclaimed demi-god -- was arrested leaving a gym in Brevard County, Florida, on December 30 and extradited back to South Carolina. He appeared at a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon, where he was charged with kidnapping, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and was denied bail.
Augustus Sol Invictus is, shockingly enough, not his real name. His real name is Austin Mitchell Gillespie, but he changed it to Augustus Sol Invictus — Latin for "Majestic Invincible Sun" — several years ago, and no longer acknowledges his birth name. He first entered the national consciousness in 2016 when he ran for Marco Rubio's Senate seat in Florida in the Libertarian Party primary and lost to a guy who only ran to make sure he didn't win. This was also the first time the world heard about how he got kicked out of the Satanic Ordo Templi Orientis for slaughtering and drinking the blood of a goat in what he claimed was a pagan ritual. In 2018, he ran for Senate again, this time in the Republican primary.
He did not win, which I suppose is the best thing anyone can possibly say about Florida Republicans.
Currently, Invictus is running for president of the United States on a platform of inciting a new civil war to preserve white identity and barring women from voting or owning property. As appealing as such a platform would likely be to many Trump voters, should he be convicted, he'll probably have a much tougher time running in the 2020 election from behind bars.
In between these many runs for office, Invictus did a whole bunch of extra creepy YouTube videos he called "fireside chats," became second-in-command of the Fraternal Order of the Alt-Knights — the "tactical defense arm" of the Proud Boys -- and founded a legal defense group for White Supremacists.
While this is the first time Invictus has been charged with domestic violence, it is far from the first time he's been accused of it.
Via Southern Poverty Law Center:
In 2017, Hatewatch wrote about a string of violent incidents involving Invictus, some involving a firearm, that were reported to law enforcement officials in Florida. In 2014, two men living with Invictus told police that he would "brandish a gun in the house," and one said that Invictus threatened him with that gun.
In 2016, the woman who reported the Rock Hill kidnapping to police reported two violent incidents in Florida. In March, she told Orlando police that Invictus had been stalking her and threatened to "shoot her on the spot." Five months later, in August, she gave a sworn statement to the Altamonte Springs Police Department alleging that he beat and strangled her following an argument.
In March 2017, a different woman told police in Edgewood, Florida, that Invictus repeatedly abused her between November 2015 and January 2017. Her allegations included physical violence, false imprisonment and sexual assault. She told officers about one occasion when he attacked her, dragged her into a closet and held a gun to her head, threatening to kill her.
Invictus was also meant to be a headlining speaker at the Unite the Right rally in in Charlottesville in 2017, although he — like the rest of the scheduled speakers — did not end up speaking. What with all the people being killed and all. He did, however, author the rally's "statement of purpose."
As abhorrent as the idea of blaming the victim is to me, and simultaneously with all the sympathy in the world, it is hard not to wonder exactly how anyone thought that marrying and having children with a goat blood chugging white supremacist who calls himself "Majestic Invincible Sun," has a history of domestic violence, and thinks women shouldn't be allowed to vote was going to be a great idea. For the record, in case anyone out there is not 1000% sure, it definitely is not.
[SPLC]
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Previously, she was a Senior Staff Writer at Death & Taxes, and Assistant Editor at The Frisky (RIP). Currently, she writes for Wonkette, Friendly Atheist, Quartz and other sites. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse