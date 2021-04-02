Cover Your Eyes, It's Your FIRST Matt Gaetz Wienerpecker Update Of The Day!
Gaetz allegedly showed off to other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with, the sources told CNN, including while on the House floor. The sources, including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source.
"It was a point of pride," one of the sources said of Gaetz.
GODDAMMIT, what is it with these nasty fucking people?
Donald Trump goes to his CFO Allen Weisselberg's house while the family is sitting shiva and proceeds to show people pictures of naked booby ladies on his yacht.
Donald Trump Jr. is dating this terrible yelling person Kimberly Guilfoyle who, when she was at Fox News, reportedly wouldn't stop showing people dick pictures from her phone, and telling everybody whose dick pics they were, and we are just still horrified at the possibility that they COULD have been pictures of Donald Trump Jr.'s marginally tumescent sex dong, and we are still throwing up about it. Because man, if that thing looks anything like his face ...
And now here comes Matt Gaetz, yes the same Matt Gaetz who apparently had an empty box of TROJAN "BARESKIN" CONDOMS just lying there at the top of the trashcan outside his office, waltzing onto the House floor to show fellow congressmen all the naked ladies he allegedly banged.
CNN says it has "no indication" the pics are part of the DOJ's investigation of Matt Gaetz, which you might remember involves him possibly maybe SEX TRAFFICKING A MINOR. We are just saying it might be time for the FBI to seize Matt Gaetz's phone. Like right now. Go get it.
Because if these two things do in fact end up being somehow related ... and considering the story that broke late last night ... ALLEGEDLY ...
Hoo boy.
Après moi, le déluge, as they say.
