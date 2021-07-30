When Did Jim Jordan Talk To Trump On January 6? Last Week, All The Time. About What? All Of It, Nothing.
Sounds like Jim Jordan is a little bit worried he's going to get a subpoena from the Nancy Pelosi select committee to investigate January 6. You know, the committee he wasn't allowed to be on. Liz Cheney said earlier this week that he may very well be a material witness.
There are a whole lotta questions out there about whether Jordan, one of the most unpatriotic, un-American, seditionist members of Congress, spoke to Donald Trump on the day Trump ordered a domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol to overthrow American democracy. It's just something he doesn't really want to talk about.
He had given this weird answer to Fox News's Bret Baier earlier in the week:
"Yes, I mean I've talked to the president — I've talked to the president so many — I can't remember all the days I've talked to him, but I've certainly talked to the president," Jordan replied.
Yeah, that's not gonna cut it. This is one of those situations where if you weren't an accessory to the crime, you very well would remember exactly how much you didn't talk to Trump that day. He "can't remember" whether he talked to the mastermind of the attack during the attack? Fuck you.
On Spectrum News, reporter Taylor Popliearz tried to get a clearer answer, and he soooort of got one. At least it appears Jordan is admitting he was in contact with
Bin Laden on the morning of 9/11 Trump on 1/6. He just doesn't remember when?
Ohio's @Jim_Jordan confirms to me: “I spoke with [Trump] on Jan. 6th." Before, during or after attack? “I spoke… https://t.co/SmHYDj6zHZ— Taylor Popielarz (@Taylor Popielarz)1627493888.0
Was it after the terrorist attack? Jim Jordan thinks after. He can't remember if the place where he works had been attacked by terrorists incited by his lord and savior Trump when they talked. Watch the video above to see how much he stammers, how much he looks up and to the right around the 45-second mark, like he's making it up as he goes along.
The full exchange is so fuckin' weird:
"Yeah I mean — I spoke with the president last week, I speak with the president all of the time. I spoke with him on Jan. 6. I mean, I talked with President Trump all the time and that's ... I don't think that's unusual. I would expect members of Congress to talk with the president of the United States when they're trying to get done the things they told the voters in their district to do," Jordan said.
"On Jan. 6, did you speak with him before, during, or after the Capitol was attacked?" Popielarz pressed Jordan.
"I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know ... I don't know when those conversations happened," Jordan replied.
All this is strange, since that's the same attack Jordan helped incite, by pushing his lord and savior Trump's fascist Big Lie about the election. As Liz Cheney explained about Jim Jordan on January 6, "That fucking guy Jim Jordan. That son of a bitch." She added, according to the new Carol Leonnig/Philip Rucker book:
"While these maniacs are going through the place," said Cheney, about the insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January, "I'm standing in the aisle and he said, 'We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.' I smacked his hand away and told him, 'Get away from me. You fucking did this.'"
How many things did Jim Jordan do, how many meetings was he a part of, starting before the election all the way until the minute Y'all Qaeda started waddle-grunting its way into the Capitol on January 6 like a troupe of illiterate Yosemite Sams?
This article is a good place to start.
Subpoena the motherfucker, already. Let Liz Cheney go with the process server to deliver it, so she can sneer at him and scare the shit out of him. Videotape it.
It'll be fun!
