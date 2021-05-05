jen psaki tom vilsack video white house press briefing youtube white house press briefing today

White House Press Briefing, CLICK HERE NOW!

WonkTV
Evan Hurst
May 05, 2021 12:24 PM

Here's your daily White House press briefing, starring Jen Psaki and featuring guest star Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack!

While you're waiting, or afterward, or during the presser, we don't care, you might enjoy this nice article about how everybody loves Jen Psaki and roots for her, and how odd it is to be rooting for the White House press secretary. Rebecca says it's good, but we haven't read it yet.

Good story, us.


Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!

If you happen to have some extra money right now, we would take it.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Evan Hurst

Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.

Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc