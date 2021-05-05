White House Press Briefing, CLICK HERE NOW!
Here's your daily White House press briefing, starring Jen Psaki and featuring guest star Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack!
While you're waiting, or afterward, or during the presser, we don't care, you might enjoy this nice article about how everybody loves Jen Psaki and roots for her, and how odd it is to be rooting for the White House press secretary. Rebecca says it's good, but we haven't read it yet.
Good story, us.
