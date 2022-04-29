White House Press Briefing: It's Your Pfreaky Pfriday Psaki Pfest!
Time for your daily White House Press briefing, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki! We dunno, has there been any news lately for her to talk about? We forget!
Let's watch! Maybe Peter Doocy will make an ass of himself, what are the odds?
