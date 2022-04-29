daily white house press briefing jen psaki white house white house press briefing today livestream youtube video white house press briefing

White House Press Briefing: It's Your Pfreaky Pfriday Psaki Pfest!

WonkTV
Doktor Zoom
April 29, 2022 02:06 PM
Yona of the Dawn, of 'Yona of the Dawn.' But it might be Jen Psaki, too.

Time for your daily White House Press briefing, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki! We dunno, has there been any news lately for her to talk about? We forget!

Let's watch! Maybe Peter Doocy will make an ass of himself, what are the odds?


youtu.be


