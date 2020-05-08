White House Sends Corona Drugs To East Asscrack, Acknowledges Mistakes Were Made
These assholes are going to kill us all with their incompetence!
Today's episode of
Trumpers: How Do They Keep Finding New Ways to Fuck It All Up? picks right up where the hydroxychloroquine debacle ended. Except now we have new "miracle drug" called remdesivir.
"The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery," Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the White House on April 28. Which is great news, both for individuals and hospitals who are desperately trying to avoid becoming overwhelmed. There are conflicting studies on the drug's efficacy, but at least there's some evidence that it's more than a bunch of nonsense barfed out by Rudy Giuliani and the loons at Fox.
So maybe this time they'll get it right. Maybe this time they won't hype it as a cure-all, or let the president accidentally advise people to drink aquarium cleaner, or hoover up thousands of doses from unlicensed manufacturers in Pakistan, or pump it into patients willy nilly.
Or maybe they'll find some entirely novel way to fuck it up.
Spoiler Alert ....
Take it away, Axios:
A complete breakdown in communication and coordination within the Trump administration has undermined the distribution of a promising treatment, according to senior officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Why it matters: The drug, remdesivir, hasn't made it to some of the high-priority hospitals where it's most needed, and administration officials have responded by shifting blame and avoiding responsibility, sources said. [...]
More than 32,000 doses of remdesivir were shipped and delivered on Tuesday to Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.
But many of these doses went to "less impacted counties," an administration official said.
So if you had SHIP MEDS TO EAST ASSCRACK COUNTY GENERAL on your bingo card, you are today's big winner. Mazal tov!
"Some went to the wrong places, some went to the right places," one senior official told Axios. "We don't know who gave the order. And no one is claiming responsibility."
Shocking, on all counts.
Apparently, Dr. Deborah Birx is GRRR SO MAD. And Mike Pence is GRRR SO MAD. And HHS Secretary Alex Azar got reamed out and ordered to "take more ownership for getting remdesivir to the places where it's needed." Which means the HHS Secretary is also GRRR SO MAD at his deputy Robert Kadlec, who was involved in the botched distribution effort. And if that name sounds familiar, it's because Kadlec features prominently in Dr. Rick Bright's whistleblower complaint, for his efforts to disregard the science and sprinkle Hydroxybonercream 3000 on America's Cheerios. More or less.
Whodathunkit that Kadlec could mess it up again, huh?
"HHS was supposed to be the brains of the operation," reports Axios, with a straight face, "using clinical expertise to allocate the drug to the places and hospitals around the country most in need, according a senior administration official, while FEMA was supposed to be the 'arms and legs' putting that plan into action."
Except the arm bone doesn't connect to the hip bone, and the dog ate HHS's homework, and really shouldn't this be the job of local government anyway?
The official said the criteria that determined where the drug was distributed was based off of outdated data, though it was nonetheless the best data the federal government had available.
The official added that this failure of distribution highlights the need for better data. "But it more importantly highlights the reason why the administration continues to push a locally-executed response effort, because they [the local jurisdictions] know the data and the distribution better than the federal government."
Anyway, they have lots more drugs to distribute, and this time they'll ONE HUNDRED PERCENT get it all right, so nothing to worry about, okay?
Oh, hear the word of the Lord!
[Axios]
Follow Liz Dye on Twitter RIGHT HERE!
Please click here to support your Wonkette. And if you're ordering your quarantine goods on Amazon, this is the link to do it.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.