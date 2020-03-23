White Supremacists Hope To Get Coronavirus In Order To Give It To Minorities
White supremacists are a lot of things. They are hateful, they are dangerous, they are incredibly insecure and, let us never forget, they are incredibly, incredibly stupid. I mean, let's be real. You don't get to being a white supremacist or a neo-Nazi by having particularly fabulous reasoning skills. Hell, most of their current beliefs are based on the scientific racism of the late 1800s, when people were still treating tonsillitis with leeches, smearing arsenic all over their faces and getting into phrenology. Heck, some of them are still into phrenology.
According to a February brief from the Federal Protective Services, which was reported on by Yahoo News this weekend, white supremacists on Telegram (the social networking and messaging app for people who have gotten kicked off of every other social media site) have been discussing their plans to use the coronavirus to do biological terrorism on the various groups of people they don't like.
This plan, however, requires that they get infected first themselves.
Via Yahoo News:
"Violent extremists continue to make bioterrorism a popular topic among themselves," reads the intelligence brief written by the Federal Protective Service, which covered the week of Feb. 17-24. "White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an 'OBLIGATION' to spread it should any of them contract the virus."
The Federal Protective Service, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is a law enforcement agency responsible for protecting buildings owned or leased by the federal government.
The intelligence brief, marked for official use only, noted the white supremacists "suggested targeting … law enforcement and minority communities, with some mention of public places in general." According to the document, the extremists discussed a number of methods for coronavirus attacks, such as spending time in public with perceived enemies, leaving "saliva on door handles" at local FBI offices, spitting on elevator buttons and spreading coronavirus germs in "nonwhite neighborhoods."
These discussions often included references to Dylann Roof, the bowl-cut-sporting white supremacist who killed nine people in a Charleston church in 2015, because of course they did.
Those advocating for this biological warfare plan are "accelerationists" — which pretty much means that rather than attempting to gain political power in our current system, as the alt-right does, they basically want to create as much chaos and strife as possible in the hopes that it will result in a race war. If this sounds familiar at all, that is because they are straight-up cribbing from Charles Manson. And on purpose! The "father" of this accelerationism bullshit is neo-Nazi author James Mason, who was a big fan of Manson's and wrote to him in prison. Mason's goal is to destroy the entire "system" and the government and turn America into a white supremacist fantasy land.
Despite his hatred of the government, Mason currently lives in government-subsidized housing. (We don't mean "jail.") This should not be particularly surprising, given that it's probably pretty hard to get a job when there are many pictures of you in Nazi cosplay all over the internet. It is, however, a tad hypocritical.
To be clear, the fact that these people are incredibly stupid does not mean they are not also extremely dangerous. Because of this, they should absolutely be taken very seriously, as should these threats.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse