Is Rep. Bobby Rush Trying To Help Bill Gates Mark Of The Beast Everyone? (No.)
At the beginning of this month, Illinois Congressman Bobby Rush introduced H.R. 6666, the COVID–19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act, meant to provide grants to programs dedicated to providing testing for and tracing of the virus using mobile health units and "as necessary, testing individuals and providing individuals with services related to testing and quarantine at their residences."
Wow! What a good idea! This is definitely something we need more of if we're ever going to get back to normal! you would think, if you were a relatively normal human person. But if you are not that, you may just think this is yet another attempt to Mark of the Beast you. And yes. Yes, there are people who think that. Because of how the number of the bill is just a mere 6000 off from 666, the Mark of the Beast.
They have created a whole scenario wherein, rather than mobile units coming to people's houses when necessary because they can't leave for some reason, mobile units filled with jackbooted thugs will be banging down their doors, forcing them to get tested against their will, claiming that they tested positive even if they didn't, and then forcing them into quarantine. Then, I guess, the government will force people to take the vaccine so Bill Gates can put chips inside of their bodies. Chips containing the Mark of The Beast. Naturally.
One of the biggest proponents of this theory and the source for many of the claims these people are making is Rashid Buttar, an osteopathic physician known for promoting conspiracy theories, opposing vaccinations, and using chelation therapy (a medical process for removing heavy metals — used legitimately for metal poisoning and illegitimately by practitioners of "alternative medicine") to treat autism and cancer.
Just as an aside, the first sign that a medical treatment is bullshit is if someone claims it cures both autism and cancer. They always, always cure both autism and cancer.
In addition to claiming that the TRACE Act is going to involve people coming into your homes and forcibly testing you and then separating you from your crying children, Buttar claims it will not just affect the United States, but also every other country on the planet. Because that is totally how House Resolutions in the United States work.
This is not Buttar's first jaunt through the COVID-19 conspiracy garden, of course. Back in April, he claimed in a YouTube video that Dr. Anthony Fauci personally invented COVID-19 and then brought it to China, that no one has actually died from it, that social distancing doesn't work, that it's all just a false flag so Bill Gates can forcibly vaccinate us all and implant microchips in our bodies and that this all has something to do with 5G technology. That video has since been taken down (although reuploads of it remain on the site).
Like most conspiracies, this seems like an incredible amount of work without a lot of payoff. This is not the kind of plan one can just throw together willy nilly. So many people would have to be involved! Not just Bobby Rush, Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates, but nurses and doctors throughout the country. Entire families and friend groups would need to pretend that their family members or friends died when they didn't without anyone who knows them going "Hey, wait a second! This person never existed! What are you talking about?" And not a single person fucks up and accidentally tells someone "Actually dad died choking on a chicken bone but we got $12 million from Bill Gates to pretend it was coronavirus"? How do they find such responsible coconspirators who are so good at keeping their mouths shut? Is there some kind of screening process?
Call me crazy, but it seems a lot more likely that there is a deadly virus going around and Bobby Rush thinks we should give grants to entities that are performing convenient mobile testing than that this is a whole convoluted plot to help Bill Gates Mark of the Beast everyone with vaccines.
That being said, it might be a good idea to skip over any number including 666 when creating bills, like how hotels used to not have 13th floors, as that kind of thing really seems to set off the tin foil hatters.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us! Also if you are buying stuff on Amazon, click this link!
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse