WHO NEEDS A NICE TIME? Virginia And Moms Demand GOT YOU COVERED!
Yesterday. Yesterday was just horrible. You started to see the newest daily talking point, that look, the virus is already over, and us stupid libs broke the country for nothing. And you knew in your sickened heart that it will probably stick. Trump is handing out medical supplies (to red states and red states only) like emolument candy. Nobody can get their damned unemployment check. Thousands of people are lining up (in their cars) for one food bank.
It was a bad day.
But Wonkette had not told you this wonderful thing, because nobody told Wonkette:
FRABJOUS AND SHIT!
The gun humpers are calling it a "victory" that they did not get their precious assault weapons seized. (The governor wants another crack at it in the next session.) Let's let them think that, and maybe they'll stop rape-and-death-threating the Moms Demand women. Here's what Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam did sign yesterday, courtesy of USA Today:
- Requiring background checks on all gun sales in Virginia
- Re-instituting a limit on handgun sales to one a month
- Increasing penalties for recklessly leaving firearms near children or failing to report a lost or stolen firearm within two days
- Allowing localities to set their own rules on the presence of firearms in public
- Prohibiting those subject to a protective order from possessing firearms
- Creating a "red flag" law that allows law enforcement to temporarily seize a gun from a person deemed to pose a danger to themselves or others
While Trump's administration yesterday permitted drive-through gun sales, the women of Moms Demand Action have been spending the past year pretty productively: flipping the Virginia legislature, working through some defeats, and getting one of the biggest gun bills in our country's history passed and signed.
Remember when the Parkland kids led a movement, and we wept?
Please do read Shannon Watts's whole thread on how they got it passed here.
FUCKING HEROES. LADY HEROES, AND ALSO KID HEROES. FUCKING LADY AND KID HEROES.
That is all.
