Why Bill Barr So Mad? Maybe Because John Durham Ain't Got SH*T For Him.
What in the hell is John Durham investigating now?
He was tasked by Attorney General Bill Barr to 'VESTIGATE THE 'VESTIGATORS to "prove" that the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation was a highly improper witch hunt. You know, even though the IG of the Justice Department looked at the issue in every which way and found that it, you know, wasn't. As Wonkette wrote at the time, the IG found that "There was no Deep State plot against Trump, the Russia investigation was opened for completely correct and non-politically-biased reasons, spying did not occur, Bill Barr, and aside from a few fuckups with Carter Page's FISA applications, everything was on the up-and-up."
All finished, right? Nope, Bill Barr is trying to make an October Surprise happen for Trump, to haul some Obama People out in chains because of how they did WITCH HUNT, and if the damn IG won't make some shit up, he's hoping US Attorney John Durham will.
We have a theory, by the way, that this effort is going poorly. We think that's part of why Barr has been so viscerally angry at the FBI and Justice Department lately. Remember how Durham's top investigator just up and quit, reportedly because of interference from Barr?
The New York Times has a report today on just exactly what the hell Durham is investigating, and it seems weird until you remember that Barr's big goal here is to gin up some bullshit to PROVE that the FBI treated Trump differently, in some inappropriate way. And he'd just love for Durham to find/make up some "evidence" that the FBI treated Hillary Clinton with kid gloves, while doing a Deep State coup to Trump.
So that is why the name "Hillary Clinton" is apparently part of Durham's investigation. Barr wants Durham to "prove" that what the raccoons in Barr's brain say is true, that the FBI gave Hillary special treatment, while being extra mean and nasty to Trump.
Mr. Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut assigned by Mr. Barr to review the Russia inquiry, has sought documents and interviews about how federal law enforcement officials handled an investigation around the same time into allegations of political corruption at the Clinton Foundation, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mr. Durham's team members have suggested to others that they are comparing the two investigations as well as examining whether investigators in the Russia inquiry flouted laws or policies. It was not clear whether Mr. Durham's investigators were similarly looking for violations in the Clinton Foundation investigation, nor whether the comparison would be included or play a major role in the outcome of Mr. Durham's inquiry.
Remember, the investigations into Hillary Clinton were that she did emails, and also that she maybe did "Clinton Foundation" and "uraniums." The Russian uranium conspiracy theory has been completely debunked, and the DOJ admits this. They couldn't actually find that Hillary did anything nefarious with the Clinton Foundation, and oh yeah, you're right, she did do emails. But the FBI -- indeed, everybody in the room, according to Peter Strzok, who worked on both the Clinton and Trump investigations -- agreed that there was nothing prosecutable about what Hillary did with emails.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump was being investigated for conspiring with the Russians to attack/steal the 2016 election, while the Russian attack was going on. At one point the FBI even opened an investigation into whether Trump, himself, was a Russian agent of some sort. Unfortunately we still don't have an answer to that question, because Rod Rosenstein memoryholed it and nobody ended up investigating it. So, OPEN QUESTION.
The approach is highly unusual, according to people briefed on the investigation.
Yeah well no shit.
But anyway, Trump and all his minions, again, have these raccoons in their brains that tell them their conspiracy theory is true, and that the FBI was BIASSSSSSS for Hillary Clinton.
"There was a clear double standard by the Department of Justice and F.B.I. when it came to the Trump and Clinton campaigns in 2016," said Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump.
Yeah, OK, Lindsey, shouldn't you be begging for money on street corners right now instead of talking to the Times? Because we hear you ain't got no dollars and your Senate race is not going well.
Of course, there WAS a double standard. For one thing, we knew ALLLLLLLL ABOUT the Hillary Clinton investigations, whereas the investigation into whether Donald Trump was conspiring with Russia to steal the election was SHHHHH A SECRET.
We knew ALLLLLLLLL ABOUT IT when James Comey announced the end of the Hillary Clinton email investigation in the summer of 2016, with an hour of editorializing about how Hillary Clinton was very bad and should feel bad.
We knew ALLLLLLLLL ABOUT IT when Comey, eleven days before the fucking election, threw away a hundred years of FBI policy and came forward to say he maybe found a few new Hotmails From Hillary on Anthony Weiner's laptop, therefore the investigation was being reopened. This, obviously, helped Russia tip the Electoral College victory toward Trump.
And why did Comey feel the need to do that? Because fucksacks in the New York FBI field office were leaking conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton from a book called Clinton Ca$h that was debunked before it was even published, and Comey was worried that if he didn't announce the "new" inquiry, it would leak, probably to Rudy Giuliani, since he seemed to be their de facto leader.
Hey, remember that time Rod Rosenstein gussied up a memo for Trump, which laughably argued that Comey must be fired for being too mean to Hillary Clinton? That was funny. Not long after that, Rosenstein KO-ed the counterintelligence investigation into Trump's status as a Russian intelligence asset.
Yeah, the investigations surely were treated differently, LINDSEY.
You can read the whole Times piece if you want. We like the part where they're rehashing all the bullshit fruitless investigations into Hillary Clinton, like the Uranium One deal, but conveniently forgetting to mention the Times's own role in perpetuating that bullshit, which, again, has been completely debunked.
They sure did work their asses off, the FBI New York field office, to get subpoenas for Hillary, based on bullshit in a Breitbart-funded book they read that was debunked before it was even published.
The Times story traces how Republicans tried to get a second special counsel to investigate Hillary's foundations and her uraniums, but even Rod Rosenstein told them to fuck off. Also how Bill Barr appointed a US attorney, John Huber, to investigate the investigators on the Hillary stuff, and came up with jackshit, and how mad Trump was about that.
Yeah, like we said above, we think we know part of why Bill Barr is so mad right now.
Because Durham ain't got shit for him.
