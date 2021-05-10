Very Serious People Very Seriously Worried Why Joe Biden Still Wears A Mask
During a press conference Friday to discuss April's job numbers, President Joe Biden was asked the question most pressing for Americans: Why does he still choose to cover his fully vaccinated face with a mask?
REPORTER: You walked out to the podium with your mask on. Why do you choose to wear a mask so often when you're vac… https://t.co/KUBYuwVTTi— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1620404336.0
REPORTER: You walked out to the podium with your mask on. Why do you choose to wear a mask so often when you're vaccinated and you're around others who are vaccinated?
BIDEN: Because I'm worried about you. No, that's a joke. Why am I wearing the mask? Because when we're inside, it's still good policy to wear the mask. That's why.
Friday, professional Fox News terrible person Laura Ingraham and her guest, Raymond Arroyo, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff because the couple kissed through their masks while outside and fully vaccinated. All this caution and concern for other people's health is apparently un-American.
So, what does the science say? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues. You can also visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. But you should still wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings. A White House press briefing would count as an indoor public setting, because Biden doesn't really know these fools. They let anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Emerald Robinson from Newsmax inside the place, and she once tweeted that vaccines could “rewrite your DNA." (They won't. Maybe Robinson is thinking about The Fly.)
From CDC:
In indoor public spaces, the vaccination status of other people or whether they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 is likely unknown. Therefore, fully vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask that fits snugly against the sides of your face and doesn't have gaps, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands often, and follow any applicable workplace or school guidance.
The CDC also advises washing your hands immediately after touching your mask, which is maybe why the second couple didn't remove theirs before a quick, parting kiss. They can take everything off later, safely, in the privacy of their own home.
CNN's Jake Tapper asked Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, if the president wearing a mask sends the wrong message and somehow makes people think there's “no light at the end of the tunnel."
TAPPER: I think one of the reasons why journalists are annoyingly harping on this, and some health experts are, is because there is a light at end of the tunnel, and President Biden being able to take off his mask in a room full of journalists and White House staffers — all of whom are fully vaccinated — is a demonstration that the vaccines work.
Biden is 78 years old, and his immediate predecessor face-planted into COVID-19. Some additional caution isn't the worst thing right now. The former White House squatter's administration rarely wore masks or took reasonable precautions, and the place was lousy with COVID-19. After former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive in October, CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy tweeted, "I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy."
But now the media claims the Biden administration's going overboard with the COVID-19 risk management. They're almost like that diva Goldilocks.
From the Washington Post:
Now, after months of advising Americans to wear masks and stay six feet from most others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated people can, among other things, gather unmasked indoors and that everyone can exercise outdoors with household members — and with faces bared to the world. Suddenly, in the spring of 2021, donning a mask for a solo stroll outside, where scientists have found scant evidence of transmission, has become the unscientific approach.
However, some people have reported that wearing a mask outside has helped alleviate seasonal allergies. It's also less of a hassle to just wear a damn mask while outside if you're running errands and plan to enter stores, take public transportation. I need glasses to drive, read, and work, but I usually don't bother taking them off when I'm just having dinner. Conservatives claim masks are now a virtue-signaling fashion accessory, but even if they were right, who gives a damn? Reporters aren't "annoyingly harping" on Biden for wearing a tie or a flag pin, and neither of those has any public health benefit.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."