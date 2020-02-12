Why Jim Jordan Cryin'? Because Those Ohio State Sex Abuse Victims STILL Won't Shut Up And Wrestle!
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Screams-A-Lot) is not only one of Donald Trump's fiercest and most dishonest and most batshit and most disheveled and most needs-to-wear-a-coat defenders in Congress. Jim Jordan ALSO has been under fire the past few years for allegedly turning his Big Lots-lookin' carcass away while he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State, ignoring the fact that team doc Richard Strauss was sexually abusing like
hundreds thousands of male college wrestlers. (More than 350 have sued the school so far.) Yes, you remember!
The scandal may have faded into the background, but it's ongoing, and there's new reporting from a hearing in the Ohio state legislature over allowing victims to sue Ohio State, where Adam DiSabato, a former wrestler at the school, talked about how Jim Jordan tried to get him to tell lies about his brother MIchael DiSabato, who was one of the original whistleblowers on the scandal.
Adam DiSabato, a former captain of the OSU wrestling team during the late 80s and early 90s, told members of the House Civil Justice Committee that Jordan and other team officials knew about open-shower team facilities that facilitated sexual harassment and abuse of team wrestlers, an allegation Jordan has denied.
He also said Jordan called him repeatedly in July 2018, after media outlets quoted his brother, Michael DiSabato, saying Strauss' abuse was common knowledge to those surrounding the wrestling program, including Jordan.
"Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling… begging me to go against my brother…That's the kind of cover-up that's going on there," he said.
Emphasis ours, because of Jim Jordan CRYING and GROVELING like a little chickenshit baby. Adam DiSabato also called Jim Jordan a "liar" during the hearing and said, "He's throwing us under the bus, all of us. He's a coward." That does sound like Jim Jordan!
Jordan's office says Adam DiSabato is the real liar, hmmm, who do we believe, one of the most fucked up loser Trump-sucker members of Congress or Adam DiSabato and all these other guys, IT IS A CONUNDRUM. Anyway, Jordan's official response still seems to be of the "What do these sexually abused wrestlers have their singlets in such a wad on the floor about?" variety.
When the story broke, Adam's brother Michael DiSabato alleged in an email that the doctor, Richard Strauss, who committed suicide in 2005, "sexually assaulted male athletes in at least fifteen varsity sports" over the course of his time at Ohio State, and added that "Based on testimony from victim athletes [...] we estimate that Strauss sexually assaulted and/or raped a minimum of 1,500/2,000 athletes at OSU from 1978 through 1998." Which would mean Jordan spent a whole lot of time looking away from what was going on. (He was probably trying to find the Deep State hiding in the lockers.)
And to be clear, people have come forward and said of course Jim Jordan knew about it and of course he's lying to protect his ass right now, of course. And NBC News reported that of course on top of denying his knowledge of the sexual abuse as hard as he denies that his beloved president is a Russian tool, Jordan had pressured the former head wrestling coach at Ohio State to tell those quote-unquote sexual abuse victims to STFU and WRESTLE like good little boys.
And now we have this new news of Jim Jordan spending a month in 2018 crying on the phone and begging Adam DiSabato to call his brother Michael a big liar in public, thereby denying something Adam also knew was true.
Here is Michael DiSabato from the long ago original NBC News story on the scandal, talking about how Jim Jordan used to be his friend, but saying he totally knew about the abuse, and oh yeah, what a chickenshit liar:
"I considered Jim Jordan a friend," DiSabato said. "But at the end of the day, he is absolutely lying if he says he doesn't know what was going on."
DiSabato said he reached out to Jordan this year, before going to the university, to tell Jordan that he planned to go public with his allegations. Jordan told him to "please leave me out of it," DiSabato said. "He asked me not to get him involved."
As always, Jim Jordan is cordially invited to go fuck himself and leave public life forever, in Jesus's name Amen.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is fully funded by readers like YOU. If you love Wonkette, SUPPORT WONKETTE FINANCIALLY.
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.