Will Jen Psaki Have 'Squid Game' Spoilers Today? Won't Know Unless You Watch!
With the debt ceiling crisis put on hold and a meh jobs report for September (which could be worse, considering all the damn COVID), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki should have plenty to talk about today! We bet she'll take about 30 versions of the same question about the jobs report, which will all be "Why isn't everyone back to work while a quarter of the eligible population decided not to get vaccinated, huh?" Let's see how her patience holds up!
Will some idiot ask her why Joe Biden has a "fake White House" that doesn't actually look anything like the White House but is upsetting many wingnuts this week? Doocy. It's gonna be Doocy.
Here is your WonkTV!
Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please give $5 or $10 to help us keep you up to date on all the news and fart jokes!
Doktor Zoom's real name is Marty Kelley, and he lives in the wilds of Boise, Idaho. He is not a medical doctor, but does have a real PhD in Rhetoric. You should definitely donate some money to this little mommyblog where he has finally found acceptance and cat pictures. He is on maternity leave until 2033. Here is his Twitter, also. His quest to avoid prolixity is not going so great.