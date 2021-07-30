Will Joe Biden Or Kamala Harris Throw MT Gov Greg Gianforte To The Ground In Special Wildfire Meeting?
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are meeting my governor, the esteemed and honorable Greg Gianforte, previously best-known for getting elected to Congress the day after throwing a reporter to the ground for the tort of "kept asking him questions."
Will Biden or Harris throw Gianforte to the ground? No, I mean which one.
The president and vice president are meeting with western-state senators on the topic of "hey, where did the sky go."
Watch now on WonkTV! (Fast-forward to about :40, they started with Old Joe saying to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee that he's about convinced America there's a climate crisis, *hahahahaha lol throws up from four weeks of wildfire smoke*.)
