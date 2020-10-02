Wohl And Burkman May Have To Do Their Hoaxing In Prison For The Next 12 Years
Over the past few years, Jacob Wohl and his partner in crime Jack Burkman have made up a lot of stupid shit, in hopes of being helpful to the cause of keeping Trump in office. Things that probably should have gotten them sued or worse.
They've managed to evade any serious consequences for their bullshit other than both of them being banned from Twitter and Wohl being banned from Facebook and Instagram. Though they are likely unwelcome in many a "hipster coffee shop."
But this time, they may actually be facing serious legal trouble for their hijinks as the bumbling duo are now being charged with multiple felonies in the state of Michigan for putting out a series of robocalls meant to discourage people in urban areas from voting by mail by using "racially charged stereotypes." Reports of people getting these calls, which claimed to be "from a civil rights organization founded" by Burkman and Wohl, also came in from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois.
Hi, this is Tamika Taylor from Project 1599, a civil rights organization founded by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl. Mail-in voting sounds great, but did you know that if you vote by mail your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used for credit card companies to collect outstanding debts? The CDC is even pushing to use records for mailing voting to track people for mandatory vaccines. Don't be finessed into giving your private information to the man. Stay safe and beware of vote by mail.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Thursday that Burkman and Wohl are facing four felony counts of "intimidating voters, conspiring to violate election law, and using a computer to commit a crime." If found guilty on all charges, they could serve up to 12 years in prison. Voter intimidation is, in fact, illegal, even if you just really, really, really want your guy to win.
Via Washington Post:
"Any effort to interfere with, intimidate or intentionally mislead Michigan voters will be met with swift and severe consequences," Nessel said in a statement. "This effort specifically targeted minority voters in an attempt to deter them from voting in the November election. We're all well aware of the frustrations caused by the millions of nuisance robocalls flooding our cell phones and landlines each day, but this particular message poses grave consequences for our democracy and the principles upon which it was built. Michigan voters are entitled to a full, free and fair election in November and my office will not hesitate to pursue those who jeopardize that."
For their part, Wohl and Burkman have claimed that they did not put out the robocalls and that this was the work of "leftist pranksters," with Burkman saying that "No one in their right mind" would give out their cellphone number on a robocall, as he claims the calls did. Of course, most of their other hoaxes have been debunked by similar folly. Like the last time, when they hired actors to play FBI agents raiding Burkman's home and then didn't bother to pay them.
Also, it sure would be weird for people on the Left, as a prank meant to make Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman look bad, to discourage Black people from voting. Honestly, Wohl and Burkman are not that important to us. Or to anyone. They wish they needed our help to make them look bad, when they do such a good job of that themselves.
Truly, if we did not know better, we would think that Wohl and Burkman themselves were a couple of Andy Kaufmanning liberals who were out to try to make the Right look stupid, given that literally everything they have ever tried to do has blown right up in their smarmy faces.
