Woman Who Works For Joe Biden Said A Mean Cuss And Now We'll Never Get Along!
Jen O'Malley Dillon is the badass woman Joe Biden hired to run the campaign that gave Donald Trump the greatest loser moment of his life (to date). In the Biden White House, she will serve as deputy chief of staff.
And she is also POTTYMOUTH POTTYMOUTH INCIVILITY POTTYMOUTH, as she explained in an interview with Glamour:
"The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I'm not saying they're not a bunch of fuckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn't wish for that, you couldn't wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too."
You hear that? She called Republicans "a bunch of fuckers," oh my stars! In the interview, O'Malley Dillon said "fuck" some other times, and also "shit." What a SWEAR LADY!
To be honest, it's a good quote, and we like hearing it from the campaign manager of the winning-est presidential campaign in American history. Of course, we disagree on some of this notion, which Biden is still putting out there, that Republicans will somehow come to Jesus at some point. We think they're too far gone, and their behavior tells us that they're not even trying to pretend they believe in democracy anymore, but rather understand that the only way they ever will retain power in a country where white supremacists are no longer the majority is to seize it. They're authoritarian fascists, pure and simple, and you don't negotiate with authoritarian fascist garbage.
That said, good luck! Also, good interview with O'Malley Dillon, you should read it.
Of course, the reason we framed this post with Jen O'Malley Dillon's FLAGRANT CUSSES is that simpering losers on the rightwing internet can only see the cusses. These are people whose moral compasses are so broken that they hear questions like "Can your fascist president stop putting innocent children in fucking concentration camps on the border?" and only hear that you said "fucking." Jesus Christ himself could ask them what kind of fucking sickos they are for blindly following Trump, and they'd reject him as an impostor.
(It doesn't count if Donald Trump cusses. Then he's just being gritty and saying what he thinks. He's THEIR cusser, just like he's their criminal and cheat and fascist and multiple-times-accused rapist.)
Talking Points Memo collected some of them, hitting their fainting couches and dying of consumption:
Unite you F*ckers! https://t.co/N8YQY0VIJ6— Megyn Kelly (@Megyn Kelly)1608081851.0
Shouldn't Megyn Kelly be looking at real estate in slave states with lawns large enough to put up white Santas? We thought she was busy doing that. Oh well, fuck off, fucker.
So much healing: Incoming Biden deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon calls Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers' https://t.co/WjKMzC7e2D— Matt Wolking (@Matt Wolking)1608084869.0
You've never heard of that guy, but he works for the Trump campaign, and should fuck off like the fucker he is.
Here's some fucking asshole whose Twitter bio says she's a contributor for Newsmax and OANN, the two networks pulling their pud the hardest to help Donald Trump launch fascist coups to steal the election from its rightful winner, Joe Biden, who beat their sad piece of shit president by seven million votes. Obviously she is very interested in the "unity and healing" she complains Jen O'Malley Dillon's potty mouth is not fostering.
So much unity and healing https://t.co/91fgzdBFfK— Gayle Trotter (@Gayle Trotter)1608087021.0
Hey look, you guys, Ben Shapiro.
So much unitying https://t.co/HspWa2mA4v— Ben Shapiro (@Ben Shapiro)1608123318.0
We'd call Ben a fucker, but he's clearly not very good at it, as we can tell from his wife's explanation of the song "W.A.P."
All the other ones from TPM are the same. "Many civility!" they are saying, like they owned the libs or something.
This one, from some other fucker we've never heard of, amuses us:
While @JoeBiden calls for “unity” his potty mouth incoming Deputy COS calls Conservatives (expletive) in mag interv… https://t.co/7kDEPbrsQl— Adriana Cohen (@Adriana Cohen)1608119948.0
Oh no, the potty mouth called you (expletive)! And this is going to be the thing starting the #StupidResist movement? Because we were pretty sure the Trump campaign and its clown stable of rent-a-lawyers inciting people to violence with bullshit claims of a stolen election and fraud were the thing doing that. Oh well, when the radicalization of the pro-Trump right goes full ISIS — probably next month or so — we'll know who to blame!
Which brings us to the point. Joe Biden might have some flowery ideas about negotiating with terrorists, but most of the rest of us don't hold out such hope. (We're also pretty sure Vice President Harris will see things more the way we do.) We see these people for who they are. We wish President Biden all the best when it comes to getting some things done and maybe being able to convince some Republicans that it's more in their self-interest to work with him sometimes. If so, great.
But we can't unsee the behavior of the Republican Party over the last four years. And really, they started to show their true colors with the rise of the Teabaggers after the election of Barack Obama. It's increasingly clear that Republicans, as a party, are no longer an American political party. As a recent study explained, they're much more like the rising authoritarian parties in Eastern Europe. Donald Trump is a particularly loud and stupid inflection point in that evolution, and he certainly accelerated the fascist trends, but even when he's gone, the Republicans will still be a group of fascist fuckers seeking to destroy the very foundations of our democracy to preserve their white power.
So again, good luck to Joe Biden on his trust-fall retreats with whichever Republicans suddenly see the light of day. Really! But the rest of us know what's up, and "fuckers" is the mildest thing we have to say about it.
To those who know what we're talking about, or maybe you think we're probably right but you need more info, you should read Rebecca Solnit's "On Not Meeting Nazis Halfway" if you haven't.
And to those whose greatest concern about this article, like their concern with the Jen O'Malley Dillon interview, is the cussy name-calling, you are cordially invited to go eat a bag of freeze-dried fucking dicks in outer space, you loser fucks.
