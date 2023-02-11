Wonkette Culture Club With Your Favorite Gwyneth Paltrow Mocker, Lisa Timmons!
It’s Saturday, so why not something a little light with your breakfast, brunch, late lunch (depends on when Robyn publishes this)?
Writer, producer, performer Lisa Timmons serves up hilarious videos on Instagram that satirize some of the most entitled and ridiculous people on the planet, ranging from Not-Princess-Diana Kate Middleton to the Goop Queen Gwyneth Paltrow.
Lisa shares how a freak injury set her on this comedic path where she targets the powerful with her wit and an iPhone. Bonus: Lisa and I are both University of Georgia alums and "Melrose Place” fanatics. There is much bonding over the Grit and Kimberly’s infamous wig reveal.
