Wonkette's Weekly Top 10 Is In The Club!
Hello, one and all, welcome to Wonkette's weekly top 10, as chosen this week by a group of small inanimate plastic Sesame Street figures! Come in, come in, we will read some stories, you will give us money, and then you will be on your way, or will hang out in the comments ALL DAY, one or the other!
10. Right-Wing Media Outraged Google Wiped Winston Churchill Off The Internet (They Didn't). This sounds like a story by Robyn, and now that I check it I see I am correct!
9. Street Preacher, Electronic Dance Artist, Bull Rider Walk Into Bar, Sue DC For 'Black Lives Matter'. It was a VERY BAD LAWSUIT!
8. Trump Administration Really Wants Doctors To Discriminate Against Trans People For Some Reason. That's weird, wouldn't have guessed that so much.
7. Propaganda Outlet OANN Yanks Pro-Trump Poll For Being TOO STUPID, EVEN FOR THEM. Liz enjoyed herself!
6. Tucker Carlson Furious Black Lives Matter More Popular Than [READS LIST OF WHITE PEOPLE] Evan enjoyed himself!
5. Black Lives Matter Goes Mainstream. SER enjoyed himself!
4. Conspiracy Theorists Celebrate 'Make Up Weird Sh*t About Bill Gates And Pretend It's True Day'. Did you guys read the Mother Jones I assigned you in yesterday's tabs, about Facebook making our hippie friends CRAZY? I feel like this is IT'S ALL CONNECTED MAN.
3. Trump Reelection Campaign Now Just Flaming 'Everything's Fine' Meme. That's a shame.
2. John Bolton Book Excerpts Are Dropping, And They Are BUGF*CK. The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and New York Times read John Bolton's book. Evan read their reviews of his book. Which would you rather?
1. Tucker Carlson Heard About Some Boobies And Now He Is So Mad. Tucker's just been having himself a WEEK huh? Huh.
There, now we have read the week's top 10 stories as chosen by a group of small inanimate plastic Sesame Street figures! Up top you got a picture of my granddaughter Tallulah! HI TALLULAH! She and her dad, my son, are going to live here with us YAY and her dad is going to do hourly work for this here mommyblog, maybe including taking over the merch from Shy and me, so feel free to send more money via this clickie because scroll back up and LOOK AT THAT PUNIM
and don't forget to buy yourself a present at the Wonkette Bazaar
or join our Patreon if you want us to send YOU a present
or send a check or a present to
Wonkette
PO Box 361
Polson MT 59860
and now that we have done all that it is MOAR PIX!
Tallulah
There was something so familiar about that, what could it have been.
Oh yes!
DONNA ROSE WANTS YOU TO KNOW SHE CAN CLIMB A TREE NOW BECAUSE SHE IS FIVE
Montana
And there you have it! See you suckers, I'M OUT.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.