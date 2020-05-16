Wonkette's Weekly Top 10 Is Lousy With Grandbabies!
Welcome, welcome, come in, come in, belly up and have some top 10 stories of the week, as well as some GRANDDAUGHTER who is moving back in with Grandma Becca and her dad's coming too!!!!!
These stories have been chosen by a posse of gun-toting patriots.
10. Sorry, Bill Barr, We Will Never Not Think Of Michael Flynn As A Twice-Confessed Criminal. Because that is what he is.
9. Mom Always Liked Nice Things Best. You people and your love of nice things!
8. It's All Fun And Games Until Coronavirus Starts Barebacking Through MAGA-Ville. It's doing that, you know.
7. Kroger Decides Workers Not So Heroic After All, Ends $2 Hazard Pay For Employees. This is some shit right here.
6. TX Salon Owner Made $500,000 With COVID-19 Shutdown PR Stunt. Same.
5. Everybody Hates Bill Barr And His Stupid Sh*t-Mouthed Face. You all seen that guy's shitmouth face?
4. Let's Enjoy These Nice Times With Little Richard. Goodbye, Little Richard. Goodbye.
3. This Post Is About Ted Cruz's Gross Hair And FREEDOM, Anyway Happy Weekend! Gross.
2. Mall Optometrist Rand Paul Doesn't Know Why Dr. Fauci Thinks He's Such An 'Expert' On Pandemics. Gross.
1. Your New Science Boyfriend Dr. Rick Bright Gonna Tell Congress Allll Trump's Corona-F*ckups Tomorrow! He IS your new science boyfriend!
There, that's done! But even if you don't, you get GRANDBABY PIX below!
Please to enjoy your heiress Donna Rose and her heiress Tallulah, playing in the "rain" last June. And in just two weeks, we'll have more!
Thank you, we love you, GOODBYE!
