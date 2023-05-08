elvira mistress of the darkcassandra petersonmagadonald trumpstar treksupermanbatmandavid avallone interview

WonkTV: (Early) Cocktail Hour With Writer/Director David Avallone! Part Two

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
May 08, 2023 11:55 AM
Writer/Director David Avallone is back (technically he never left) to discuss politics, pop culture, and more! Check out Part One if you haven’t already.

www.youtube.com


Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

