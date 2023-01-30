jeff maurercharlie sykesbulwark"omg stop freaking out!" is a bad response to right wing freakoutscritical race theorybell hooksangela davislive chat

WonkTV: In Which No One Freaks Out Over Right-Wing Freakouts

Robyn Pennacchia
Stephen Robinson
January 30, 2023 11:55 AM
Last week, an essay by former "Last Week Tonight "writer Jeff Maurer titled "OMG Stop Freaking Out!" Is A Bad Response To Right Wing Freakouts went semi-viral among the sort of people who think Bill Clinton's public attack on a random Black woman making an entirely legitimate point was the single greatest political move in the history of political moves. The gist of this very reasonable article was "Republicans freak out over stupid things but also they would totally think we were cool if the Left would just stop embarrassing us by doing nothing I can point out specifically."

Come and watch Stephen and Robyn dissect why, exactly, this is some bullshit. Without "freaking out."

Robyn Pennacchia



