WonkTV: Why That Subway Vigilante Guy Is A Killer Not A Hero

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Michael Mora
May 22, 2023 10:40 AM
Michael Mora joins me today for a wide-ranging discussion of vigilantism, Batman, and Wakanda Forever. Yes, this all makes sense eventually.

PREVIOUSLY: Daniel Penny, Subway Marine Choke Hold Guy, Is A Disgrace To The Marine Corps, From A US Marine

