Part-Time Truck Driver Ted Cruz Defends Hardworkin' Americans From Latte-Sippin' Liberals
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is this week, and Republicans gathered to confront the looming threats to America, which this year is everyone they hate, same as last year and the year before that. This ranges from Mitt Romney to actual liberals who've done more than just personally offend Donald Trump.
Thursday, Ted Cruz and his rubbish beard described the scourge of liberalism in terms you might've heard at an Occupy Wall Street rally. He went full class warfare on Democrats, whom he laughably claimed are the "party of the rich." Yep, the big money left sings while the working-class slaves.
CRUZ: Today, the Democrats are the party of Hollywood celebrities, Silicon Valley, and Wall Street titans. They sip their lattes and they look down on working-class Americans.
Wow! He found us out. Every Democratic voter fits into at least one of those three categories. And we all love lattes. We're too arrogant and elitist to worry about lactose intolerance.
CRUZ: On the other hand, working men and women here, union members. Blue-collar union members used to form the heart of the Democratic Party -- FDR Democrats, who became Reagan Democrats and today they're Trump Democrats.
Ted Cruz's wife Heidi added that ... just kidding, Heidi Cruz was probably at work at Goldman Sachs, where she is a managing director.
Cruz sounds like a common Bernie Sanders when he condemns Democrats for straying from the trail that FDR blazed. No Republican at CPAC or anywhere on Earth supports any decision FDR made aside from possibly internment camps. They all loathe the New Deal. White working class voters didn't become Reagan and Trump Democrats because they didn't like fancy caffeinated beverages. Most simply resented that minorities were gaining entrance to the Great Society.
What's hilarious about Cruz's tirade is how objectively untrue it all is. During the 2018 midterms, Democrats won voters earning less than $100,000. Republicans won voters earning more than $100K. Cruz personally lost voters earning less than $50,000 in his 2018 Senate race against Beto O'Rourke. This wasn't a fluke. Hillary Clinton won voters earning less than $100,000 in 2016. She only tied with Trump among voters earning more than $100,000.
Cruz specifically attacks industries and professions in very blue states such as California and New York. But Clinton won all income levels in those states. It was an utter rout. It wasn't just Hollywood celebrities, Silicon Valley, and Wall Street titans who fueled her victory. Pretty much everyone else who lived there rejected Trump. This held true in 2018.
Clinton also won lower-income voters in several of the swing states she lost to Trump. This includes Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Ohio. The Democratic coalition consists of a great number of minorities, and we aren't all Oprah.
CRUZ: The Republican Party is the party of truck drivers and steel workers and oil workers and farmers and ranchers and firefighters and waiters and waitresses. And the Democratic Party says, "You silly little people, you deplorables, you don't need a job."
That's the content of a nice, slimy attack ad, but it's still total bullshit. Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles, who hosted the discussion with Cruz, heartily agreed with Cruz's remarks and claimed that the Republican message of FREEDOM was far more compelling than Democrats running around saying they are "57 genders and we're going to take all your property."
Cruz and Knowles were then joined on the stage by GOP chair Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel, the only Romney permitted in the building.
Just three salt-of-the-earth, working-class Americans standing firm against everything they've made up in their minds that the Democratic Party represents.
