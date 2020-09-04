Wow, Trump And Russia Totally Agree On Mail-In Voting! Probably A Big Coincidence!
This week we found out that Trump's snot-nosed rapey-looking (acting) Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf had personally blocked a DHS memo that Russia was specifically amplifying the narrative that Joe Biden has dementia, which also happens to be the Trump campaign's strategy. Guess what? WE GOTS US ANOTHER DHS MEMO! Guess what again? Russia and Trump are on the same page again!
Russia has sought to "amplify" concerns over the integrity of U.S. elections by promoting allegations that mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud, according to an intelligence bulletin obtained by ABC News, again echoing a frequent and unfounded complaint raised by President Donald Trump.
Analysts with the Department of Homeland Security's intelligence branch issued the warning on Thursday to federal and state law enforcement partners after finding with "high confidence" that "Russian malign influence actors" have targeted the absentee voting process "by spreading disinformation" since at least March.
Did they send this one out to the American public? Hahahahaha, no. It leaked. And this time on the same day it came out! (Fuck yeah, leakers, keep it coming.)
But isn't it just too convenient that Donald Trump and Russia have the exact same ideas about mail-in voting? Makes you wonder what Trump and Vladimir Putin have been on the phone about all those times, since it definitely wasn't Russian bounties on American troops' heads or Putin poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny with Novichok.
And Russia has been on this since March! (Here is a Trump tweet from April 11, in case you were curious if the messages were coordinated.)
Mail in ballots substantially increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1586651340.0
While it's clownishly funny that Russia would be spreading disinfo about the safety of American elections, considering how Russia's elections are 100 percent fake, it tells you something about what Trump and Russia's final goal for said American elections is.
Tell us more, ABC News:
"Russian state media and proxy websites in mid-August 2020 criticized the integrity of expanded and universal vote-by-mail, claiming ineligible voters could receive ballots due to out-of-date voter rolls, leaving a vast amount of ballots unaccounted for and vulnerable to tampering," the bulletin notes.
"These websites also alleged that vote-by-mail processes would overburden the U.S. Postal Service and local boards of election," it continues, "delaying vote tabulation and creating more opportunities for fraud and error."
It's like Donald Trump's Twitter feed, or getting breathed on by Bill Barr in a dark alley.
You can read the entire memo here at Wonkette, if only to make Chad Wolf REAL MAD:
The election is in 60 days. PLAN YOUR FUCKING VOTE!
