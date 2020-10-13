You'll NEVER GUESS What The Anti-Abortion & Stem Cells Crowd Thinks Of The President's Stem Cell Smoothie!
Oh, so baby parts risotto is a perfect entree when it's the GOP hosting the dinner party. Duly noted!
With the president out touting the wonders of an antibody cocktail developed using kidney cells from an aborted fetus, the forced birthers are contorting themselves into pretzels to explain why this is perfectly fine and totally consistent with their previous opposition to stem cell research which "destroys human life."
Just last year the Trump administration announced an almost complete ban on the use of fetal stem cells in government funded projects, installing a 14-member Human Fetal Research Ethics Advisory Board to review applications for just the kind of research used to develop the Regeneron cocktail Trump touts as a "cure" which made him "immune" to COVID. The board, appointed by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, must contain a lawyer, and ethicist, and a theologian, and currently counts among its members representatives from the Catholic Medical Association and the National Catholic Bioethics Center.
When HHS announced the policy, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, called it "a major pro-life victory and we thank President Trump for taking decisive action. It is outrageous and disgusting that we have been complicit, through our taxpayer dollars, in the experimentation using baby body parts." But she and her compatriots seem less upset now that it's Donald Trump using taxpayer dollars to "cure" himself using drugs derived from "baby body parts."
Vice has a fun flipbook of reaction shots from the No Choice For You Crew.
At Breitbart, they're simply denying reality, relying on a wildly disingenuous statement from the Charlotte Lozier Institute, an outcrop of the SBA List, which states that the drug was tested on mice, and ipso facto propter hoc, "No human embryonic stem cells or human fetal tissue were used to produce the treatments President Trump received–period." Which conveniently elides the fact that cloned cells from the electively aborted fetus were used to develop particles which mimic the virus, and those particles were then injected into the mice to test the efficacy of Regeneron's antibody cocktail.
Over in Wingnuttistan, in the Province of Q, where it is dogma that Democrats are sustaining themselves with chemicals derived from murdered babies, there seems to be tension between those calling this an eleventy-dimensional chess move to beat the Deep State at their own game — if Trump got cured without the virus, than it doesn't matter that Fauci is blocking release of the vaccine to throw the election! — and those who are sure Trump is now an adrenochrome swilling demon.
(This person is allowed to walk freely among us!)
Business Insider got the skinny from the loons in suits. Most declined to comment on the record, although they pointed out that these particular fetal cells were grandfathered in because they came from an abortion performed in 1972. The Lozier Institute stuck to its line that the drug itself was acceptable because it didn't contain any baby parts, while Texas Alliance for Life's Joe Pojman said it was totes cool because GORSUCH (and Kegstand and Barrett).
"We continue to be very enthusiastic about endorsing president Donald Trump for reelection. He has been sensational on the life issues, and we're very grateful to him for that," he told Insider.
Only one forced-birth doofus was willing to take the bait. But he was very, very willing.
"In the case of President Trump, the doctors who are providing those medicines to him, those treatments to him, they were not involved with that abortion that took place decades ago," Eric Scheidler, the executive director of Chicago's Pro-Life Action League said. "They didn't assist in it. They didn't choose for it to happen. They may even wish that it had never happened, even if they're benefiting from something that came from that injustice."
It is fine to use cells from an abortion as long as Donald Trump didn't actually perform the abortion with his own tiny hands.
In summary and in conclusion, it is totally fine for Republicans to use drugs derived from fetal stem cells. But Democrats are baby killers who hate marriage and children and apple pie and America and probably kill children in the basement of a one-story pizza parlor and use their body parts to make risotto. The end.
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.