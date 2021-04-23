Your Jen Psaki White House Press Briefing Is On Time! Wonkette's Post About It Isn't!
If it's Friday, that means Evan is off and Dok and I forgot to post the White House press briefing livestream, today costarring Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland!
Document the fatalities!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.