deb haaland earth day jen psaki white house press briefing april 23 2021 white house press briefing

Your Jen Psaki White House Press Briefing Is On Time! Wonkette's Post About It Isn't!

WonkTV
Rebecca Schoenkopf
April 23, 2021 01:10 PM
commons.wikimedia.org

If it's Friday, that means Evan is off and Dok and I forgot to post the White House press briefing livestream, today costarring Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland!

Document the fatalities!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Rebecca Schoenkopf

Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc