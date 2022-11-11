Your Sexxy Calendar Of New Progressive Prosecutors Around The Country, If Your Calendar Had 8 Months!
Reports of the death of the progressive prosecutor movement have been greatly exaggerated, largely by people who are not 100 percent clear on what a progressive prosecutor even is, or who do know but prefer to lie in order to keep people less than 100 percent clear on what a progressive prosecutor is.
And yet, with all of these misunderstandings, with Republicans out there blasting the "tough on crime" mantra all over the place, there were still a few solid victories in some unexpected places.
Vicky Behenna — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Vicki Behenna Facebook
One of the first articles that pop up when you Google Vicki Behenna relates that five police officers who killed a 15-year-old kid following a robbery after he dropped his weapon to the ground will now likely be prosecuted, so that is a pretty good sign! Behenna's opponent Kevin Calvey ran on a platform of "I would have shot him myself" and that clearly didn't go over all that well.
Behenna, who won by more than 10,000 votes, is a former federal prosecutor who was actually on the team that prosecuted Timothy McVeigh. She's a relatively moderate liberal, but by Oklahoma standards, as the former director of the state's Innocence Project, she may as well be Bernie Sanders, Attorney-at-Law. She's said that having a a husband who was a former state agent who was shot in the line of duty and a son who was incarcerated (he "was convicted in 2009 of unpremeditated murder in a combat zone for the fatal shooting of an Iraqi prisoner" and pardoned by Trump) has given her the ability to see both sides of the criminal justice system.
Quite frankly, from what we know about the criminal justice system in Oklahoma, a prosecutor who is remotely aware of the fact that people can be charged with or even convicted of crimes they didn't commit is a massive victory.
Ryan Mears In Marion County, Indiana
RyanMears.com
Democrat Ryan Mears held onto the prosecutor's office in Marion County, Indiana, despite his opponent, Republican Cyndi Carrasco dragging him for having vowed not to prosecute anyone for marijuana possession. Having met people from Indiana, I cannot say that was a particularly surprising development. Mears has also vowed not to send anyone to prison for having or performing an abortion, which is very nice of him.
“I do not want Indianapolis to become a San Francisco, to become a New York City, to become a Los Angeles and that is what we’re seeing here in our community,” Carrasco said during one debate, adding “I will never categorically ignore a law because that is not the role of the prosecutor.”
Indianapolis is actually in no danger of being anything like those cities in the near future, due to the fact that its violent crime and property crime rates are 2-3 times higher than any of those cities. The homicide rate there, for the record, is much higher than Chicago's.
Very radically, Mears suggested in a debate that maybe a good way to tackle crime would be to address the root causes of crime, including "poverty, addiction or mental health issues," which seems like a pretty good idea. While people with mental illnesses are more likely to be victims of crime than perpetrators of it, mental health encompasses a lot more than just people with diagnosable conditions.
Kimberly Graham — Polk County, Iowa
(Kimberly Graham for Polk County Attorney/Facebook)
After spending several decades working as a juvenile court attorney, representing parents and children in legal proceedings, Kimberly Graham absolutely crushed Republican opponent Allan Richards, 57 to 43 percent. Graham has never worked as a prosecutor but considers that a feature rather than a bug.
“If you’ve been a prosecutor for 30 years, maybe everything just looks like an opportunity to charge someone with a crime and send them to jail or prison,” Graham told Bolts Magazine. “Public safety and being safe is not just policing and prosecution.”
Graham has also vowed not to prosecute abortion should the state make it illegal.
Mary Moriarty — Hennepin County, Minnesota
This was the first chance voters in the Minneapolis area had to vote on a prosecutor since the murder of George Floyd, and given the choice between progressive career public defender Mary Moriarty and former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick, who touted herself as a "law and order" candidate, they chose Moriarty by nearly 16 points. Dimick had blamed the phrase "defund the police" for crime and promoted a "tough on crime" approach to keeping the city safe.
Moriarty, on the other hand, has said she will focus on how the legal system has failed many people and told voters that as good as "tough-on-crime" may sound and feel, it's actually counterproductive to keeping them safe. She promised to establish a "do-not-call" list, which would bar prosecutors from calling police officers known to lie under oath as witnesses and to create alternatives for incarceration like diversion programs and restorative justice programs.
“You, the voters, have spoken — rejecting the failed policies of the past and demanding better of our legal system,” she said in her victory speech. “This is our time to forge a new path forward: one that keeps our communities safe while ending the cycles of mass incarceration that have deeply harmed communities of color and broken up too many families.”
Moriarty, who worked in the county's public defender's office for 31 years and as chief public defender for six, is the first openly gay woman elected as county attorney in Hennepin County.
Joe Gonzales — San Antonio, Texas
www.gonzales4da.com
Joe Gonzales, a Democrat supporting criminal justice reform and alternatives to incarceration, won his re-election campaign against police-backed prosecutor Marc LaHood, who promised to crack down on crime.
Gonzales has said he will not prosecute those who violate Texas's gross anti-abortion laws, whereas LaHood was very excited to do that.
John Creuzot — Dallas County, Texas
John Creuzot, Facebook
Damn, another one in Texas! John Creuzot, who ran on an anti-mass-incarceration platform in 2018, won his reelection campaign against Republican former DA Faith Johnson (whom he beat in 2018) with 60.79 percent of the vote.
Kelly Higgins — Hays County, Texas
Kelly Higgins, Facebook
And ANOTHER ONE in Texas. Seems like Texas really loves progressive prosecutors! Running on ending prosecution for marijuana possession and implementing diversion programs, Democrat Kelly Higgins won with 53 percent of the vote.
Leesa Manion — King County, Washington
On Thursday night it was official — reformer Leesa Manion had soundly defeated her more centrist rival Jim Ferrell to become the first new prosecutor Seattle has seen in 15 years. Manion ran on diversion programs while Ferrell had a tough-on-crime approach that included wanting to see police do more high-speed car chases.
