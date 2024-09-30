Good Monday morning! Here are some things.

Helene is just devastating. There are articles all over the internet, but here’s one from the Washington Post that’s kind of an overview of what’s happened in North Carolina. Also, a link that’s got a bunch more footage from Asheville and elsewhere. [Washington Post / JoeMyGod]

Country legend and actor Kris Kristofferson has died at 89. We will always remember the time he handed Toby Keith his ass, and when he was so kind to Sinéad O’Connor, and also all the rest of his genius. [New York Times]

Who allowed Donald Trump to watch The Purge, and why was it Stephen Miller, allegedly? Y’all know how his enfeebled berain gets fixated on things he saw in movies. His handlers should know by now that cartoons and soft foods are probably best. Also, by the way, have y’all noticed how as Trump gets more demented and senile and evil, as his anger and resentment just totally overtake him, his voice is taking on this really weird creepy yet comical cartoon supervillain growl? [Acyn / Independent]

Look, another fine food establishment that doesn’t want JD Vance’s smelly butthair stinking up the place. This time it was in Pittsburgh. [JoeMyGod]

MAGA is celebrating because the Nazis won an election in Austria. Of course, it may not end up being quite the victory they’re all jizzing themselves over. [Politico Europe / Bloomberg]

Y’all, at my Friday place this week, I did a much deeper dive into Speaker Mike Johnson’s absolutely disgusting absolution of Rep. Clay WHAR BOXES Higgins, after that vile, racist and threatening tweet Higgins sent about Haitian immigrants. Come by, subscribe if you haven’t yet, and share, share, share! [The Moral High Ground]

Who are the undecided voters, really? This says it’s not people who legit aren’t sure whether to vote for Harris or Trump, but people who aren’t sure whether to vote for Harris or just not vote. [Atlantic]

Our pal Cassidy, the futurist guy, has laid out Five Mini-Scenarios for the 2024 Election, based on where things are right now. He says they probably won’t happen. Probably. [Think Future]

Fuck the New York Times for everything except recipes, but I made this one-pot chicken meatballs with greens thing the other night and it was yummy and healthy and easy. [New York Times recipe blog]

If you haven’t seen The Boy And The Heron yet, it’s really beautiful. It won best animated feature at the Oscars this year. And if watching movies in Japanese isn’t your thing, you can watch it in English, and it’s not one of those ridiculous English dubs either. Going to watch the English version after I finish writing these tabs, in fact. Anyway, it’s free on MAX now. Here’s the English trailer:

OK, that’s enough for now! More stories as they happen!

