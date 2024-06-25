Good morning, how are you all today? Glad to hear it. Some news to read:

Oh weird, Donald Trump snuck on a secret trip to Mar-a-Lago like JUST RIGHT BEFORE the FBI raided the property to find all the classified documents he stole from the government? [ABC News]

Steve Bannon, who needs to go to prison, says the CNN debate between Biden and Trump is totally rigged. My goodness, they must be freaking out about how poorly Trump is going to do! [JoeMyGod]

Guess who’s going to live at the White House if Trump manages to steal the 2024 election? Not Melania. [Axios]

The lawsuits over the Ten Commandments law in Louisiana are beginning. [AP]

Sounds like wingnut GOP Rep. Troy Nehls should not be wearing the combat infantryman badge he proudly sports. [NOTUS]

Joe Biden is beating Donald Trump 61-38 among young voters. [CBS/YouGov]

Biden’s also ahead in 538’s polling averages now, so … panic, Nate Silver, panic! [Dan Pfeiffer]

Guess Julian Assange is getting a plea deal. [Washington Post]

How does Jordan Klepper keep MAGA garbage from kicking his ass when he interviews them and makes them look like idiots at Trump rallies? By being a tall, white man, and having security guards. [Daily Beast]

The seven best semiconductor ETFs to buy in 2024. What? You said you wanted our real tabs, the ones actually open in our browser. [US News & World Report]

The New York Times might not be much for journalism anymore, but whoa hey what about some SKILLET COOKIES? [New York Times]

Elon Musk’s breeding fetish just produced its 12th baby. [PageSix]

Speaking of breeding fetishes! Over at my little Friday newsletter spot, we discussed Chaya Raichik and Charlie Kirk’s promises/threats to “OUTBREED THE LEFT.” Regular newsletter here, audio version went up last night. [The Moral High Ground]

OK, that’s like 10 or 14 links, you must now read them all and write a one-page essay about what you’ve learned.

Goodbye!

