Good good, Trump judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, and I fuckin hate that I can spell his name without checking, says Planned Parenthood gets to go on trial in Texas. For what? What you got? (Reuters)

Virginia Republicans sending porn to their voters, to warn against the lady what done the porn. (NBC12)

New false flag just dropped. — Media Matters

This guy, Maurice Isserman, just quit the DSA after 40 years due to the horrific takes on Israel and Palestine (no, not criticizing Israel, which is in fact still allowed, but some chapters’ glee in the bloody “resistance”) that seems to be borne from their desire to shove out all impure heretics/be the baddest revolutionary over actually getting elected and wielding political power. (The Nation)

Some Trump dipshit wants to “protect” “qualified immunity” by codifying it, because it’s not actually the law; it was invented by the Supreme Court in 1982. Poor Robyn is probably going to stroke out. (America First Policy Institute)

This is really worth looking at if you didn’t already read Dok’s end of day post yesterday. Americans have never been wealthier, with the biggest increases by far coming for young people and renters, and nobody is happy. It has charts! (Via paywalled Bulwark) — Ben Carlson at Wealth of Common Sense

Well, yeah, Santa Fe short term rental folks, if you’re exclusively renting out your house to tourists, you don’t get to pay “residential” property taxes. If that’s gonna screw up your mortgage, maybe you should try renting it out to people who want to live there instead! You probably can’t get $300 a night for it, but that’s why you’re getting the preferred tax rate. (KRQE)

Dunkin Donuts hot coffee lady settled for $3 million. Don’t know if her lawyers are getting paid separately, or if they’ll get their half, in which case: NOT ENOUGH. — CNN

This long investigation into “Rolling Stone, did it suck for chicks or what?” answers oh HELL YEAH, and damn, every female journalist I know can still remember that exact grind. Eat me, Jann Wenner. Ugh. — The Handbasket

Here we go, let’s all just hang out with Jane Fonda and Joan Baez interviewing each other instead. (Interview)

