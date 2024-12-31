I’m not sure when I made the decision to cover the campaign from the back of my little truck. I was living between Appalachia, trying to cover a story that seemed to be going nowhere, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland to care for my ailing father. President Joe Biden’s decision to run again, and not hold any campaign events, had left a lot of us freelancers stuck. There were a lot of us hoping for a good race because, after eight miserable years, we really needed some easy money and fresh portfolios.
Presidential elections in the United States are the dash for the cash. News outlets large and small suddenly open up their wallets and shovel out money for words, photos, video, anything that grabs eyes and ears. TOTAL COVERAGE! If you’re a freelancer, presidential elections are a gift from the news gods because it means a few months of steady paychecks, a fattened Rolodex, maybe a staff gig with juicy benefits or a sweetheart book deal.
But the news is expensive, and I only had my small truck, two cameras aging as fast as the rest of my geriatric reporting gear, and some emergency supplies stashed in the boot. In 2022, I’d spent about two or three months driving around Florida in a vain attempt to cover Charlie Crist’s doomed gubernatorial campaign, mostly because nobody in DC or New York seemed to give a damn. Maybe, I thought, I should try that again?
When I wasn’t sleeping in the back of my truck at a Walmart, Planet Fitness, Cracker Barrel, empty office or industrial park, or the myriad genuinely sketchy places that seemed unlikely to turn me in for vagrancy, I was sleeping on the couches and in spare bedrooms of friends and colleagues. None of my work would be possible without their help.
My food budget was <$20 a day. I needed to track every expense so I could keep my truck gassed and ready for any last minute events or emergencies. And because I was doing this whole thing on my own, I avoided highways whenever possible so I could stop and grab photos of weird shit happening by.
Wonkette has a photojournalist. You should
These photos are just some of the people and places I saw along the way.
One of the things I noticed very early on was people’s shoes. There was always someone wearing themed socks or shoes at just about every event. Sometimes there was a story behind them, sometimes there wasn’t. Regardless, I made a point at every event to get at least one photo of someone’s shocks or shoes. In the next few weeks I’ll be self-publishing a photobook that collects all these images.
And then there were the conventions. CPAC. Turning Point. White nationalists.
Saw a true joke: magats upset about Mexicans taking the jobs they don't want and Indians taking the ones they're not qualified for.
How fitting would it be this year if when the ball drops it just bursts into flames.
